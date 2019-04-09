clip art softball

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 2, Iowa 0

BIG TEN

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 3-11, Northern Iowa 1-3

Missouri St. 2, Southern Illinois 1

Loyola 4-9, Valparaiso 2-1

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 3-12, Wayne St. 1-1

Winona St. 9-6, Augustana 7-5

Minn. St.-Mankato 5-1, SW Minnesota St. 2-0

Sioux Falls 5-5, Concordia-St. Paul 1-10

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 2-14, Simpson 0-6

Central 7-0, Wartburg 6-11

Dubuque 2-5, Wis.-Platteville 1-4, 2nd game 11 innings

Neb. Wesleyan 3-3, Buena Vista 2-2

Coe 3-5, Loras 1-1

Linescores

IOWA ST. 2, IOWA 1

Iowa St.;000;001;1 -- 2;9;0

Iowa;000;00;0 -- 0;2;0

Sanders, Hylen (5) and Bosworth. Doocy and Lien. WP -- Sanders (3-6). LP -- Doocy (12-10. 2B -- Williams (ISU), Schaben 2 (ISU), Owens (Iowa). HR -- Williams (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 23-15, Iowa 15-19.

LUTHER 2-14, SIMPSON 0-6

First game

Simpson;000;000;0 -- 0;6;0

Luther;100;010;x -- 2;5;0

Bell and Allen. Bratland and Pender. WP -- Bratland (14-3). LP -- Bell (9-4). 2B -- Halverson (Luth). HR -- Timmerman (Luth).

Second game

Simpson;011;040 -- 6;8;6

Luther;320;054 -- 14;11;2

Kim, Schilke (2), Richmond (5), Fonley (6) and Allen. C. Cooper, K. Cooper (5) and Pender. WP -- K. Cooper (2-0). LP -- Schilke (1-1). 2B -- Reusche (Simp), Allen (Simp), See 2 (Luth), Pender (Luth). HR -- Crockett (Simp), Allen (Simp), Freeland (Luth).

Records: Luther 24-3, 6-0. Simpson 15-13, 2-6.

CENTRAL 7-0, WARTBURG 6-11

First game

Central;032;020;0 -- 7;7;2

Wartburg;100;041;0 -- 6;9;2

Fritz and Olson. Gray, Reicks (4) and Petersen, Rentschler. WP -- Fritz (9-4). LP -- Gray (8-2). 2B -- Parchert (Cent), Sigulas (Cent). 3B -- Birt (Cent). HR -- Illg 2 (Wart).

Second game

Central;000;00 -- 0;5;2

Wartburg;412;4x -- 11;13;0

Riley, Shirley (4) and Banowetz, Sigulas, Olson. Rog and Rentschler. WP -- Rog (9-2). LP -- Riley (6-1). 2B -- Banowetz (Cent), Brecht (Wart). HR -- Levine (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 20-8, 5-3. Central 15-5, 5-1.

UPPER IOWA 3-12, WAYNE ST. 1-1

First game

Upper Iowa;012;000;0 -- 3;4;0

Wayne St.;000;100;0 -- 1;7;4

Kisch and Draeger. Adkison and Penke. WP -- Kisch (10-5). LP -- Atkison (6-9). 2B -- Chandler (WS), Hernandez (WS).

Second game

Upper Iowa;311;34 -- 12;11;1

Wayne St.;000;10 -- 1;6;4

Thompson and Draeger. Moser, Adkison (4) and Sparks. WP -- Thompson (2-4). LP -- Moser (3-9). 2B -- Crogan 2 (UIU), Buffington (UIU), Schumacher (UIU), Drahozal (UIU). HR -- Brennan (UIU), Hix (WS).

Records: Upper Iowa 16-13, 8-6. Wayne St. 9-22, 0-14.

