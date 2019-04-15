College women
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 22-13, Minn.-Crookston 12-0
Minn.-Duluth 4-4, Minn. St.-Mankato 0-5
Sioux Falls 7-8, Northern St. 5-3
Winona St. 10-9, Bemidji St. 4-0
Augustana 14-5, Minot St. 5-1
Wayne St. 7-7, U-Mary 4-12
SW Minnesota St. 7-12, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0-1
Linescores
First game
Minn.-Crookston;500;241;0 -- 12;13;9
Upper Iowa;068;010;7 -- 22;21;3
Pitlick, Jones (3) and Proctor. Kisch, Wilcox (4) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Kisch (12-5). LP -- Pitlick (6-16). 2B -- H. Macias (MC), L. Macias (MC), Shafranski (UIU), Brennan (UIU), Buffington (UIU). HR -- Pula (MC), Rodriguez (MC), Kastenschmidt (UIU), Drahozal (UIU).
Second game
Minn.-Crookston;000;00 -- 0;0;3
Upper Iowa;251;05 -- 13;15;1
Graven, Jones (2), Pancirov (4) and Martinson. Thompson and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Thompson (3-4). LP -- Graven (5-8). 2B -- Crogan (UIU), Buffington (UIU), Kastenschmidt 2 (UIU), Budds (UIU). 3B -- Brennan (UIU).
Records: Upper Iowa 20-13, 12-6. Minn.-Crookston 13-29, 2-16.
