College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma 14, Iowa St. 0, 5 innings

BIG TEN

Minnesota 6, Iowa 1

MISSOURI VALLEY

Southern Illinois 7, Northern Iowa 5, 8 innings

Evansville 4, Valparaiso 3

Bradley 10-8, Indiana St. 2-7

Loyola 9-5, Illinois St. 4-11

Drake 9, Missouri St. 5

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 8-14, U-Mary 2-4

St. Cloud St. 7-4, SW Minnesota St. 2-2

Minn.-Duluth 8-10, Sioux Falls 6-5

Winona St. 8-12, Minot St. 0-1

Concordia-St. Paul 3-6, Northern St. 1-1

Minn. St.-Mankato 9-3, Minn. St.-Moorhead 1-2

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 5-7, Loras 4-6, 2nd game 8 innings

Central 8-10, Luther 7-1

Simpson 6-3, Buena Vista 2-7

Dubuque 2-8, Neb. Wesleyan 1-4

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 7-13, Beloit 4-12, 2nd game 8 innings

Lawrence 3-2, Grinnell 1-12

Linescores

MINNESOTA 6, IOWA 1

Iowa;000;000;1 -- 1;4;0

Minnesota;203;010;x -- 6;7;0

Lehman, Riding (4) and Lien. Fiser, Smith (4), Bailey (7) and Burns. WP -- Smith (12-4). LP -- Lehman (1-6). 2B -- DenHartog 2 (Minn). HR -- Houlihan (Minn), Brandner (Minn), Burns (Minn).

Records: Iowa 18-28, 4-16. Minnesota 37-10, 18-1.

OKLAHOMA 14, IOWA ST. 0

Oklahoma;052;34 -- 14;11;0

Iowa St.;000;00 -- 0;0;3

Juarez and Elam, Koeltzow. Ksiazek, Mortimer (2) and Ramos. WP - Juarez (20-0). LP -- Ksiazek (5-1). 2B -- Clifton (Okla), Green (Okla). HR -- Aviu (Okla), Clifton (Okla), Rogers (Okla), LaValley (Okla).

Records: Iowa St. 28-21, 4-11. Oklahoma 45-2, 15-0.

UPPER IOWA 8-14, U-MARY 2-4

First game

U-Mary;010;010;0 -- 2;5;0

Upper Iowa;240;101;x -- 8;8;1

Alvardo, Jahner (2), Backes (6) and Laetsch. Kisch, Drahozal (2), Wilcox (5) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Drahozal (4-1). LP -- Alvarado (5-7). 2B -- Noble (UM). HR -- Matsuki (UM), Crogan (UIU).

Second game

U-Mary;000;22 -- 4;6;1

Upper Iowa;151;7x -- 14;14;0

Backes, Jahner (2), Alvarado (5) and Laetsch. Thompson, Wilcox (5) and Kastenschmidt, Schumacher. WP -- Thompson (5-8). LP -- Backes (12-11). 2B -- Crogan (UIU), Green (UIU), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Noble (UM).

Records: Upper Iowa 15-15, 23-22. U-Mary 12-18, 21-29.

WARTBURG 5-7, LORAS 4-6

First game

Loras;000;400;0 -- 4;9;1

Wartburg;100;022;x --- 5;9;2

Becker and Fritz. Gray, Reicks (4), Rog (7) and Rentschler, Petersen. WP -- Reicks (3-3). LP -- Becker (3-10). Sv -- Rog. 2B -- Lentine (Loras). HR -- Campos (Wart).

Second game

Loras;003;012;00 -- 6;10;4

Wartburg;002;000;41 -- 7;10;1

Reilly and Fritz. Rog, A. Heistand (6) and Goedken, Petersen, Rentschler. WP -- A. Heistand (1-0). LP -- Reilly (1-10). 2B -- Lentine (Loras), Illg (Wart), Levine (Wart), Brecht (Wart), Campos (Wart), Stoaks (Wart). 3B -- Illg (Wart). HR -- Anderson (Loras).

Records: Wartburg 26-10, 11-5. Loras 10-27, 1-15.

CENTRAL 8-10, LUTHER 7-1

First game

Luther;000;120;4 -- 7;14;0

Central;100;240;1 -- 8;9;2

Bratland and Pender. Fritz and Olson. WP -- Fritz (16-7). LP -- Bratland (17-4). 2B -- Banowetz (Luth), Pender (Luth), Witte (Cent), parchert 2 (Cent). 3B -- Tallman (Cent). HR -- Halverson (Luth).

Second game

Luther;010;00 -- 1;7;2

Central;040;6x -- 10;9;0

C. Cooper, K. Cooper (2), Gapinski (4) and Pender, Wilt. Fritz and Olson. WP -- Fritz (17-7). LP -- C. Cooper (8-4). 2B -- Parchert (Cent). HR -- Gehringer (Luth).

Records: Luther 28-9, 10-6. Central 24-8, 12-4.

Late Saturday

MISSOURI VALLEY

Southern Illinois 4, Northern Iowa 2, 12 innings

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;15;0;45;2

Oklahoma St.;13;2;37;11

Texas;10;6;39;12

Texas Tech;8;10;35;12

Iowa St.;4;11;28;21

Kansas;3;12;15;32

Baylor;2;14;18;29

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;20;0;41;7

Michigan;19;1;37;11

Minnesota;18;1;37;10

Ohio St.;15;5;32;14

Wisconsin;13;7;36;10

Rutgers;9;11;25;22

Indiana;8;12;33;19

Nebraska;8;12;20;28

Purdue;6;14;30;23

Illinois;6;14;27;22

Penn St.;6;14;23;29

Maryland;4;16;20;28

Iowa;4;16;18;27

Michigan St.;3;16;15;32

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Drake;21;2;36;14

Southern Ill.;15;5;31;11

Bradley;14;8;27;18

North. Iowa;13;10;22;22

Missouri St.;12;10;28;19

Illinois St.;8;10;14;32

Loyola;9;13;25;21

Evansville;9;13;19;26

Valparaiso;4;19;15;27

Indiana St.;4;19;16;32

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Winona St.;30;0;45;5

Augustana;27;3;47;8

Minn.-Duluth;22;8;31;18

St. Cloud St.;22;8;40;14

MSU-Mankato;20;10;35;17

Concordia-S.P.;19;11;32;18

Minot St.;15;15;26;21

Upper Iowa;15;15;23;22

SW Minn. St.;13;17;18;24

Sioux Falls;13;17;23;28

U-Mary;12;18;21;29

Northern St.;10;20;18;34

Bemidji St.;7;23;24;30

MSU-Moorhead;7;23;13;34

Wayne St.;6;24;15;32

Minn.-Crookston;2;28;13;41

NSIC TOURNAMENT

Games Thursday

At Rochester, Minn.

SW Minnesota St. vs. Upper Iowa, 10 a.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Minot St., 10 a.m.

Concordia-St. Paul vs. Minn.-Duluth, noon

Minn. St.-Mankato vs. St. Cloud St., noon

TBD vs. Winona St., 2 p.m.

TBD vs. Augustana, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Central;12;4;24;8

Coe;11;5;31;8

Wartburg;11;5;26;10

Luther;10;6;28;9

Dubuque;8;8;25;12

Simpson;7;9;20;18

Neb. Wesleyan;7;9;22;14

Buena Vista;5;11;19;17

Loras;1;15;10;27

ARC TOURNAMENT

Games Friday

Luther vs. Dubuque, 2 p.m.

Wartburg vs. Simpson, 4:30 p.m.

Games Saturday

Luther/Dubuque winner vs. Central, 11 a.m.

Wartburg/Simpson winner vs. Coe, 1:30 p.m.

