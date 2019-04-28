College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma 14, Iowa St. 0, 5 innings
BIG TEN
Minnesota 6, Iowa 1
MISSOURI VALLEY
Southern Illinois 7, Northern Iowa 5, 8 innings
Evansville 4, Valparaiso 3
Bradley 10-8, Indiana St. 2-7
Loyola 9-5, Illinois St. 4-11
Drake 9, Missouri St. 5
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 8-14, U-Mary 2-4
St. Cloud St. 7-4, SW Minnesota St. 2-2
Minn.-Duluth 8-10, Sioux Falls 6-5
Winona St. 8-12, Minot St. 0-1
Concordia-St. Paul 3-6, Northern St. 1-1
Minn. St.-Mankato 9-3, Minn. St.-Moorhead 1-2
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 5-7, Loras 4-6, 2nd game 8 innings
Central 8-10, Luther 7-1
Simpson 6-3, Buena Vista 2-7
Dubuque 2-8, Neb. Wesleyan 1-4
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell 7-13, Beloit 4-12, 2nd game 8 innings
Lawrence 3-2, Grinnell 1-12
Linescores
MINNESOTA 6, IOWA 1
Iowa;000;000;1 -- 1;4;0
Minnesota;203;010;x -- 6;7;0
Lehman, Riding (4) and Lien. Fiser, Smith (4), Bailey (7) and Burns. WP -- Smith (12-4). LP -- Lehman (1-6). 2B -- DenHartog 2 (Minn). HR -- Houlihan (Minn), Brandner (Minn), Burns (Minn).
Records: Iowa 18-28, 4-16. Minnesota 37-10, 18-1.
OKLAHOMA 14, IOWA ST. 0
Oklahoma;052;34 -- 14;11;0
Iowa St.;000;00 -- 0;0;3
Juarez and Elam, Koeltzow. Ksiazek, Mortimer (2) and Ramos. WP - Juarez (20-0). LP -- Ksiazek (5-1). 2B -- Clifton (Okla), Green (Okla). HR -- Aviu (Okla), Clifton (Okla), Rogers (Okla), LaValley (Okla).
Records: Iowa St. 28-21, 4-11. Oklahoma 45-2, 15-0.
UPPER IOWA 8-14, U-MARY 2-4
First game
U-Mary;010;010;0 -- 2;5;0
Upper Iowa;240;101;x -- 8;8;1
Alvardo, Jahner (2), Backes (6) and Laetsch. Kisch, Drahozal (2), Wilcox (5) and Kastenschmidt. WP -- Drahozal (4-1). LP -- Alvarado (5-7). 2B -- Noble (UM). HR -- Matsuki (UM), Crogan (UIU).
Second game
U-Mary;000;22 -- 4;6;1
Upper Iowa;151;7x -- 14;14;0
Backes, Jahner (2), Alvarado (5) and Laetsch. Thompson, Wilcox (5) and Kastenschmidt, Schumacher. WP -- Thompson (5-8). LP -- Backes (12-11). 2B -- Crogan (UIU), Green (UIU), Brennan (UIU). HR -- Noble (UM).
Records: Upper Iowa 15-15, 23-22. U-Mary 12-18, 21-29.
WARTBURG 5-7, LORAS 4-6
First game
Loras;000;400;0 -- 4;9;1
Wartburg;100;022;x --- 5;9;2
Becker and Fritz. Gray, Reicks (4), Rog (7) and Rentschler, Petersen. WP -- Reicks (3-3). LP -- Becker (3-10). Sv -- Rog. 2B -- Lentine (Loras). HR -- Campos (Wart).
Second game
Loras;003;012;00 -- 6;10;4
Wartburg;002;000;41 -- 7;10;1
Reilly and Fritz. Rog, A. Heistand (6) and Goedken, Petersen, Rentschler. WP -- A. Heistand (1-0). LP -- Reilly (1-10). 2B -- Lentine (Loras), Illg (Wart), Levine (Wart), Brecht (Wart), Campos (Wart), Stoaks (Wart). 3B -- Illg (Wart). HR -- Anderson (Loras).
Records: Wartburg 26-10, 11-5. Loras 10-27, 1-15.
CENTRAL 8-10, LUTHER 7-1
First game
Luther;000;120;4 -- 7;14;0
Central;100;240;1 -- 8;9;2
Bratland and Pender. Fritz and Olson. WP -- Fritz (16-7). LP -- Bratland (17-4). 2B -- Banowetz (Luth), Pender (Luth), Witte (Cent), parchert 2 (Cent). 3B -- Tallman (Cent). HR -- Halverson (Luth).
Second game
Luther;010;00 -- 1;7;2
Central;040;6x -- 10;9;0
C. Cooper, K. Cooper (2), Gapinski (4) and Pender, Wilt. Fritz and Olson. WP -- Fritz (17-7). LP -- C. Cooper (8-4). 2B -- Parchert (Cent). HR -- Gehringer (Luth).
Records: Luther 28-9, 10-6. Central 24-8, 12-4.
Late Saturday
MISSOURI VALLEY
Southern Illinois 4, Northern Iowa 2, 12 innings
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;15;0;45;2
Oklahoma St.;13;2;37;11
Texas;10;6;39;12
Texas Tech;8;10;35;12
Iowa St.;4;11;28;21
Kansas;3;12;15;32
Baylor;2;14;18;29
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;20;0;41;7
Michigan;19;1;37;11
Minnesota;18;1;37;10
Ohio St.;15;5;32;14
Wisconsin;13;7;36;10
Rutgers;9;11;25;22
Indiana;8;12;33;19
Nebraska;8;12;20;28
Purdue;6;14;30;23
Illinois;6;14;27;22
Penn St.;6;14;23;29
Maryland;4;16;20;28
Iowa;4;16;18;27
Michigan St.;3;16;15;32
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Drake;21;2;36;14
Southern Ill.;15;5;31;11
Bradley;14;8;27;18
North. Iowa;13;10;22;22
Missouri St.;12;10;28;19
Illinois St.;8;10;14;32
Loyola;9;13;25;21
Evansville;9;13;19;26
Valparaiso;4;19;15;27
Indiana St.;4;19;16;32
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Winona St.;30;0;45;5
Augustana;27;3;47;8
Minn.-Duluth;22;8;31;18
St. Cloud St.;22;8;40;14
MSU-Mankato;20;10;35;17
Concordia-S.P.;19;11;32;18
Minot St.;15;15;26;21
Upper Iowa;15;15;23;22
SW Minn. St.;13;17;18;24
Sioux Falls;13;17;23;28
U-Mary;12;18;21;29
Northern St.;10;20;18;34
Bemidji St.;7;23;24;30
MSU-Moorhead;7;23;13;34
Wayne St.;6;24;15;32
Minn.-Crookston;2;28;13;41
NSIC TOURNAMENT
Games Thursday
At Rochester, Minn.
SW Minnesota St. vs. Upper Iowa, 10 a.m.
Sioux Falls vs. Minot St., 10 a.m.
Concordia-St. Paul vs. Minn.-Duluth, noon
Minn. St.-Mankato vs. St. Cloud St., noon
TBD vs. Winona St., 2 p.m.
TBD vs. Augustana, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Central;12;4;24;8
Coe;11;5;31;8
Wartburg;11;5;26;10
Luther;10;6;28;9
Dubuque;8;8;25;12
Simpson;7;9;20;18
Neb. Wesleyan;7;9;22;14
Buena Vista;5;11;19;17
Loras;1;15;10;27
ARC TOURNAMENT
Games Friday
Luther vs. Dubuque, 2 p.m.
Wartburg vs. Simpson, 4:30 p.m.
Games Saturday
Luther/Dubuque winner vs. Central, 11 a.m.
Wartburg/Simpson winner vs. Coe, 1:30 p.m.
