College women

BIG 12

Texas Tech 8, Iowa St. 4

BIG TEN

Northwestern 6, Iowa 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 11-8, Evansville 6-0

Bradley 12, Loyola 5

Drake 8, Indiana St. 0

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, ccd.

Southern Illinois at Illinois St., ccd.

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 4-3, Northern St. 1-4

Minn. St.-Mankato 10-12, Minot St. 7-7

Augustana 6-10, St. Cloud St. 1-2

Concordia-St. Paul 14-7, U-Mary 6-4

SW Minnesota St. 8-11, Bemidji St. 3-9

Minn.-Crookston 1-5, Sioux Falls 0-6

Minn.-Duluth 10-10, Wayne St. 0-2

Winona St. 3-12, Minn. St.-Moorhead 2-0

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 13-11, Buena Vista 4-2

Coe 5-5, Dubuque 2-4, 2nd game 9 innings

Central 6-11, Simpson 3-0

Neb. Wesleyan 2-3, Loras 1-2

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 2-7, Monmouth 0-8

Grinnell 12, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7

Linescores

TEXAS TECH 8, IOWA ST. 4

Texas Tech;001;410;2 -- 8;12;2

Iowa St.;011;002;0 -- 4;6;2

Zoch, Edmoundson (7) and Leach. Sanders, Hylen (4) and Bosworth. WP -- Zoch (12-3). LP -- Sanders 1-6). 2B -- Russell 3 (TT). HR -- Jones (TT), Leach (TT), Williams (ISU).

Records: Iowa St. 18-15, 1-5. Texas Tech 29-6, 2-4.

NORTHWESTERN 6, IOWA 0

Northwestern;010;300;2 -- 6;6;1

Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;2;0

Williams and Rudd. Mayhew, Riding (5), Lehman (7), Schulte (7) and Lien. WP -- Williams (17-3). LP -- Mayhew (0-6). HR -- Ma. Nelson (Nor).

Records: Iowa 15-15, 1-5. Northwestern 25-7, 6-0.

WARTBURG 13-11, BUENA VISTA 4-2

First game

Wartburg;802;102 -- 13;15;1

Buena Vista;121;000 -- 4;6;2

Gray, M. Heistand (2), A. Hiestand (6) and Goedken. Miller, Promes (1) and Guyett. WP -- M. Hiestand (1-1). LP -- Miller (4-1). 2B -- Roby-Miklus (Wart), O'Brien (Wart), Illg (Wart), Campos 2 (Wart. HR -- Linderman (BV), Carroll (BV).

Second game

Wartburg;620;12 -- 11;8;0

Buena Vista;020;00 -- 2;6;1

Rog and Rentschler. Gross, Proms (2) and Guyett. WP -- Rog (7-2). LP -- Gross (8-2). 2B -- O'Brien (Wart), Illg (Wart), Brecht (Wart), Campos (Wart), Archibeque (BV). HR -- Illg (Wart), Stoaks (Wart), Carroll (BV).

Records: Wartburg 17-5, 2-0. Buena Vista 14-8, 0-2.

UPPER IOWA 4-3, NORTHERN ST. 1-4

First game

Upper Iowa;121;000;0 -- 4;10;1

Northern St.;001;000;0 -- 1;5;2

Kisch, Drahozal (4) and Draeger. Fisher, Merritt (3) and Rutter. WP -- Drahozal (2-0). LP -- Fisher (2-10). 2B -- Frenette (UIU), Drahozal (UIU).

Second game

Upper Iowa;001;000;2 -- 3;6;2

Northern St.;100;030;x -- 4;11;1

Wilcox, Thompson (3), Drahozal (5) and Draeger. Cherney, Merritt (5), Cherney (7) and Rutter. WP -- Merritt (4-1). LP -- Thompson (0-2). Sv -- Cherney (2). HR -- Thompson (NS).

Records: Upper Iowa 10-11, 2-4. Northern St. 10-18, 2-4.

