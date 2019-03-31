College women
BIG 12
Texas Tech 8, Iowa St. 4
BIG TEN
Northwestern 6, Iowa 0
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 11-8, Evansville 6-0
Bradley 12, Loyola 5
Drake 8, Indiana St. 0
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, ccd.
Southern Illinois at Illinois St., ccd.
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 4-3, Northern St. 1-4
Minn. St.-Mankato 10-12, Minot St. 7-7
Augustana 6-10, St. Cloud St. 1-2
Concordia-St. Paul 14-7, U-Mary 6-4
SW Minnesota St. 8-11, Bemidji St. 3-9
Minn.-Crookston 1-5, Sioux Falls 0-6
Minn.-Duluth 10-10, Wayne St. 0-2
Winona St. 3-12, Minn. St.-Moorhead 2-0
AMERICAN RIVERS
Wartburg 13-11, Buena Vista 4-2
Coe 5-5, Dubuque 2-4, 2nd game 9 innings
Central 6-11, Simpson 3-0
Neb. Wesleyan 2-3, Loras 1-2
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell 2-7, Monmouth 0-8
Grinnell 12, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 7
Linescores
TEXAS TECH 8, IOWA ST. 4
Texas Tech;001;410;2 -- 8;12;2
Iowa St.;011;002;0 -- 4;6;2
Zoch, Edmoundson (7) and Leach. Sanders, Hylen (4) and Bosworth. WP -- Zoch (12-3). LP -- Sanders 1-6). 2B -- Russell 3 (TT). HR -- Jones (TT), Leach (TT), Williams (ISU).
Records: Iowa St. 18-15, 1-5. Texas Tech 29-6, 2-4.
NORTHWESTERN 6, IOWA 0
Northwestern;010;300;2 -- 6;6;1
Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;2;0
Williams and Rudd. Mayhew, Riding (5), Lehman (7), Schulte (7) and Lien. WP -- Williams (17-3). LP -- Mayhew (0-6). HR -- Ma. Nelson (Nor).
Records: Iowa 15-15, 1-5. Northwestern 25-7, 6-0.
WARTBURG 13-11, BUENA VISTA 4-2
First game
Wartburg;802;102 -- 13;15;1
Buena Vista;121;000 -- 4;6;2
Gray, M. Heistand (2), A. Hiestand (6) and Goedken. Miller, Promes (1) and Guyett. WP -- M. Hiestand (1-1). LP -- Miller (4-1). 2B -- Roby-Miklus (Wart), O'Brien (Wart), Illg (Wart), Campos 2 (Wart. HR -- Linderman (BV), Carroll (BV).
Second game
Wartburg;620;12 -- 11;8;0
Buena Vista;020;00 -- 2;6;1
Rog and Rentschler. Gross, Proms (2) and Guyett. WP -- Rog (7-2). LP -- Gross (8-2). 2B -- O'Brien (Wart), Illg (Wart), Brecht (Wart), Campos (Wart), Archibeque (BV). HR -- Illg (Wart), Stoaks (Wart), Carroll (BV).
Records: Wartburg 17-5, 2-0. Buena Vista 14-8, 0-2.
UPPER IOWA 4-3, NORTHERN ST. 1-4
First game
Upper Iowa;121;000;0 -- 4;10;1
Northern St.;001;000;0 -- 1;5;2
Kisch, Drahozal (4) and Draeger. Fisher, Merritt (3) and Rutter. WP -- Drahozal (2-0). LP -- Fisher (2-10). 2B -- Frenette (UIU), Drahozal (UIU).
Second game
Upper Iowa;001;000;2 -- 3;6;2
Northern St.;100;030;x -- 4;11;1
Wilcox, Thompson (3), Drahozal (5) and Draeger. Cherney, Merritt (5), Cherney (7) and Rutter. WP -- Merritt (4-1). LP -- Thompson (0-2). Sv -- Cherney (2). HR -- Thompson (NS).
Records: Upper Iowa 10-11, 2-4. Northern St. 10-18, 2-4.
