clip art softball

College women

BIG TEN

Drake 5, Iowa 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 5, Iowa 0

Northern Illinois 7-6, Loyola 6-3

Valparaiso 4, Western Michigan 3

Linescore

DRAKE 5, IOWA 0

Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;2;1

Drake;001;040;x -- 5;6;0

Lehman, Doocy (5), Riding (6) and Lien. Timmons, Newman (4) and Jonas. WP -- Newman (18-6). LP -- Lehman (0-2).

Records: Iowa 16-22, Drake 30-13.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments