College women
MVC TOURNAMENT
Wednesday's results
Indiana St. 11, Loyola 8
Valparaiso 5, Evansville 0
Games today
Indiana St. vs. Missouri St., 11 a.m.
Valparaiso vs. Illinois St., 1:30 p.m.
Indiana St./Missouri St. winner vs. Bradley, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso/Illinois St. winner vs. Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
All-conference
AMERICAN RIVERS
First team
P -- Mariah Fritz, sr. (Central), Alyssa Olson, sr. (Coe), Maddie Rog, soph. (Wartburg), Samantha Bratland, sr. (Luther). C -- Addy Pender, sr. (Luther). 1B -- Allie O'Brien, sr. (Coe). 2B -- Paige Timmerman, jr. (Luther). SS -- Haley Jones, sr. (Coe), Sydney Illg, fr. (Wartburg), Daria Parchert, soph. (Central). 3B -- Ashley Lentine, sr. (Loras). OF -- Kaylin Featheringill, jr. (Dubuque), Sara Tallman, jr. (Central), Shaye Witte, jr. (Central). Util -- Kailey Meyer, soph. (Neb. Wesleyan). DP -- Megan Crockett, soph. (Simpson).
Second team (area only)
1B -- Abby Gehringer, jr. (Luther), SS -- Hannah Halverson, soph. (Luther), 3B -- Leah Campos, soph. (Wartburg), OF -- Madison Stoakes, soph. (Wartburg), Kailee O'Brien, sr. (Wartburg).
Honorable mention (area only)
Annie See, jr. (Luther),
