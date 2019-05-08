clip art softball

MVC TOURNAMENT

Wednesday's results

Indiana St. 11, Loyola 8

Valparaiso 5, Evansville 0

Games today

Indiana St. vs. Missouri St., 11 a.m.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois St., 1:30 p.m.

Indiana St./Missouri St. winner vs. Bradley, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso/Illinois St. winner vs. Northern Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

All-conference

AMERICAN RIVERS

First team

P -- Mariah Fritz, sr. (Central), Alyssa Olson, sr. (Coe), Maddie Rog, soph. (Wartburg), Samantha Bratland, sr. (Luther). C -- Addy Pender, sr. (Luther). 1B -- Allie O'Brien, sr. (Coe). 2B -- Paige Timmerman, jr. (Luther). SS -- Haley Jones, sr. (Coe), Sydney Illg, fr. (Wartburg), Daria Parchert, soph. (Central). 3B -- Ashley Lentine, sr. (Loras). OF -- Kaylin Featheringill, jr. (Dubuque), Sara Tallman, jr. (Central), Shaye Witte, jr. (Central). Util -- Kailey Meyer, soph. (Neb. Wesleyan). DP -- Megan Crockett, soph. (Simpson).

Second team (area only)

1B -- Abby Gehringer, jr. (Luther), SS -- Hannah Halverson, soph. (Luther), 3B -- Leah Campos, soph. (Wartburg), OF -- Madison Stoakes, soph. (Wartburg), Kailee O'Brien, sr. (Wartburg).

Honorable mention (area only)

Annie See, jr. (Luther),

