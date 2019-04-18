clip art softball

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque 10-1, Cornell 8-0

BIG 12

Iowa State 4, Baylor 1

Linescores

IOWA STATE 4, BAYLOR 1

Iowa St.;201;010;0  --  4;10;0

Baylor;000;100;0  --  1;4;0

Emma Hylen and Kaylee Bosworth. Holman, Krupit (3), Green (5) and Shell. WP -- Hylen (12-7), LP -- Holman (10-16). 2B -- ISU: Williams, Nearad, Lewis. HR -- ISU: Bosworth.

