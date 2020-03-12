You are the owner of this article.
Softball: College scoreboard
College

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 5, Malone 5

Ferris St. 3, Upper Iowa 2

American Rivers

Dubuque 4, Monmouth 3

Dubuque 5, UMass-Dartmouth 2

Neb. Wesleyan 1, Defiance 0

Neb. Wesleyan 4, Case Western Reserve 3

Buena Vista vs. Dickinson, ccd.

Buena Vista vs. Baldwin Wallace, ccd.

Coe 11, Meredith 0, 5 inn. 

