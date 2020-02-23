Softball: College scoreboard

College
BIG 12
Iowa St. 5, Boston College 4
BIG TEN
Iowa 4, Kansas City 2
MISSOURI VALLEY
Ball St. 7, Indiana St. 5
CSUN 6, Drake 1
Drake 8, Utah St. 0
Illinois St. vs. Long Island, ccd.
Monmouth 71, Evansville 1
UMass Lowell 2, Southern Illinois 1
