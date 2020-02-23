You are the owner of this article.
Softball: College scoreboard
SOFTBALL

College 

BIG 12

Iowa St. 5, Boston College 4

BIG TEN

Iowa 4, Kansas City 2

MISSOURI VALLEY

Ball St. 7, Indiana St. 5

CSUN 6, Drake 1

Drake 8, Utah St. 0

Illinois St. vs. Long Island, ccd.

Monmouth 71, Evansville 1

UMass Lowell 2, Southern Illinois 1

