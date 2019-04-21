clip art softball

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 4, Rutgers 0

Northwestern 6, Purdue 3

Michigan 16, Illinois 5

Maryland 5, Penn State 4

Minnesota 9, Nebraska 3

Wisconsin 8, Indiana 0

Linescores

IOWA 4, RUTGERS 0

Iowa;020;002;0  --  4;7;0

Rutgers;000;000;0  --  0;1;1

S. Lehman and A. Lien. Corah Price, Whitney Jones and Katie Wingert. WP -- Lehman (1-3), LP -- Price (12-7), 3B -- Iowa: Hamilton. HR -- Iowa: Lien.

Records: Iowa (17-24, 3-12). Rutgers (23-19, 6-9).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments