College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 6-10, Indiana State 3-3

Missouri State 2-1, Loyola 1-0

Bradley 9-8, Valparaiso 1-3

Illinois State 8-11, Evansville 1-0

Drake 6-6, Southern Illinois 0-4

BIG 12

Iowa State 7, Harvard 5

Iowa State 1, Boston 0

IOWA CONFERENCE

Simpson 8, Finlandia 0

Simpson 11, MCLA 0

DePauw 7, Wartburg 5

Washington U 6, Wartburg 4

Dubuque 7, Marietta 5

NORTHERN SUN

Southern New Hampshire 3, Minnesota-Duluth 1

Sioux Falls 7, Pitt-Johnstown 0

Northwood 6, Minnesota-Duluth 4

New York Tech 4, Sioux Falls 2

Linescores

DEPAUW 7, WARTBURG 5

Wartburg;200;300;0  --  5;8;2

DePauw;520;000;x  --  7;8;3

Brenna Gray, Lauren Reicks (6) and Morgan Goedken. Pieper, Jones (4) and St. Germain. WP -- Jones (1-0). LP -- Gray (5-2). 2B -- War: Roby-Miklus, Brecht. D: Geary, Smith. HR -- D: St. Germain.

WASH U 6, WARTBURG 4

WASH U;024;000;0  --  6;10;1

Wartburg;111;001;0  --  4;8;0

Stoner, Graegin and FLores. Maddie Rog, Reicks and Grace Petersen. WP -- Graegin (1-2), LP -- Rog (4-2). HR -- D: Flores. War: Illg.

IOWA STATE 7, HARVARD 5

Iowa State;004;011;1  --  7;9;0

Harvard;000;203;0  --  5;7;0

Tatum Ksiazek, Savannah Sanders (6), Emma Hylen (7) and Kaylee Bosworth. Alissa Hiener, Katie Duncan and Megan Welsh. WP -- Ksiazek (3-0). LP -- Hiener (0-3). Save -- Hylen (2). 2B -- Har: Rich, Hoang. HR -- ISU: Bosworth 2. Har: Lantz, Melito.

IOWA STATE 1, BOSTON 0

Boston;000;000;0  --  0;1;0

Iowa State;000;100;x  --  1;5;2

Emily Gant and Alex Heinen. Hylen and Bosworth. WP -- Hylen (8-3). LP -- Gant (2-6).

