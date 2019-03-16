College
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 6-10, Indiana State 3-3
Missouri State 2-1, Loyola 1-0
Bradley 9-8, Valparaiso 1-3
Illinois State 8-11, Evansville 1-0
Drake 6-6, Southern Illinois 0-4
BIG 12
Iowa State 7, Harvard 5
Iowa State 1, Boston 0
IOWA CONFERENCE
Simpson 8, Finlandia 0
Simpson 11, MCLA 0
DePauw 7, Wartburg 5
Washington U 6, Wartburg 4
Dubuque 7, Marietta 5
NORTHERN SUN
Southern New Hampshire 3, Minnesota-Duluth 1
Sioux Falls 7, Pitt-Johnstown 0
Northwood 6, Minnesota-Duluth 4
New York Tech 4, Sioux Falls 2
Linescores
DEPAUW 7, WARTBURG 5
Wartburg;200;300;0 -- 5;8;2
DePauw;520;000;x -- 7;8;3
Brenna Gray, Lauren Reicks (6) and Morgan Goedken. Pieper, Jones (4) and St. Germain. WP -- Jones (1-0). LP -- Gray (5-2). 2B -- War: Roby-Miklus, Brecht. D: Geary, Smith. HR -- D: St. Germain.
WASH U 6, WARTBURG 4
WASH U;024;000;0 -- 6;10;1
Wartburg;111;001;0 -- 4;8;0
Stoner, Graegin and FLores. Maddie Rog, Reicks and Grace Petersen. WP -- Graegin (1-2), LP -- Rog (4-2). HR -- D: Flores. War: Illg.
IOWA STATE 7, HARVARD 5
Iowa State;004;011;1 -- 7;9;0
Harvard;000;203;0 -- 5;7;0
Tatum Ksiazek, Savannah Sanders (6), Emma Hylen (7) and Kaylee Bosworth. Alissa Hiener, Katie Duncan and Megan Welsh. WP -- Ksiazek (3-0). LP -- Hiener (0-3). Save -- Hylen (2). 2B -- Har: Rich, Hoang. HR -- ISU: Bosworth 2. Har: Lantz, Melito.
IOWA STATE 1, BOSTON 0
Boston;000;000;0 -- 0;1;0
Iowa State;000;100;x -- 1;5;2
Emily Gant and Alex Heinen. Hylen and Bosworth. WP -- Hylen (8-3). LP -- Gant (2-6).
