College
MISSOURI VALLEY
Indiana State 2, Northern Iowa 1
Southern Illinois 1, Drake 0
Illinois State 16, Evansville 8
Valparaiso 5, Bradley 3
Missouri State 5, Loyola 3
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 3, Gustavus Adolphus 1
Wisconsin-La Crosse 8, Central 6
DePauw 9, Wartburg 2
Wartburg 8, Washington U 2
Coe 5-0, UW-River Falls 1-1
Nebraska Wesleyan 9, UW-Superior 0
Nebraska Wesleyan 9, Ripon 0
BIG 12
College of Charleston 4, Iowa State 3
Iowa State 2, Long Beach State 1
NORTHERN SUN
Minnesota-Duluth 15, St. Michaels 0
Minnesota-Duluth 5, American International 2
Northern State 10-5, Minot State 5-6
Minnesota-Crookston 2, Caldwell 0
Saint Michaels 3, Minnesota-Crookston 0
Linescores
DEPAUW 9, WARTBURG 2
DePauw;100;242;0 -- 9;15;3
Wartburg;011;000;0 -- 2;4;3
Henry and Holler. Madison Hiestand, Maddie Rog (5), Allison Hiestand (6) and Morgan Goedken, Grace Petersen. WP -- Henry (3-2). LP -- M. Hiestand (0-1). 2B -- D: Wick, Smith, St. Germain. War: Stoakes.
WARTBURG 8, WASH U 2
Wartburg;002;042;0 -- 8;9;0
Wash U;000;200;0 -- 2;5;1
Brenna Gray, Lauren Reicks (5) and Petersen. Denton, Stoner (6) and Flores. WP -- Gray (6-1). LP -- Denton (3-2). Save -- Reicks (3). 2B -- War: Levine, Onken. Was: Walsh, Flores.
CHARLESTON 4, IOWA STATE 3
Col of Charleston;002;000;2 -- 4;7;0
Iowa State;000;010;2 -- 3;10;1
Siegling, Sparkman (5), Berouty (7) and Helberg. Shannon Mortimer and Kaylee Bosworth. WP -- Siegling (5-0). LP -- Mortimer (4-3). Save -- Berouty (2). 2B -- COC: Brown, Emanuel 2, Helberg. ISU: Williams 2, Nearad.
IOWA STATE 2, LONG BEACH ST. 1
Iowa State;100;100;0 -- 2;4;0
Long Beach St.;000;100;0 -- 1;9;0
Emma Hylen and Bosworth. Coleman and Briones. WP -- Hylen (8-3). LP -- Coleman (7-7). 2B -- ISU: Williams, Nearad. LBSU: Fry, McCollum, Hanson.
