Try 3 months for $3
clip art softball

College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Indiana State 2, Northern Iowa 1

Southern Illinois 1, Drake 0

Illinois State 16, Evansville 8

Valparaiso 5, Bradley 3

Missouri State 5, Loyola 3

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 3, Gustavus Adolphus 1

Wisconsin-La Crosse 8, Central 6

DePauw 9, Wartburg 2

Wartburg 8, Washington U 2

Coe 5-0, UW-River Falls 1-1

Nebraska Wesleyan 9, UW-Superior 0

Nebraska Wesleyan 9, Ripon 0

BIG 12

College of Charleston 4, Iowa State 3

Iowa State 2, Long Beach State 1

NORTHERN SUN

Minnesota-Duluth 15, St. Michaels 0

Minnesota-Duluth 5, American International 2

Northern State 10-5, Minot State 5-6

Minnesota-Crookston 2, Caldwell 0

Saint Michaels 3, Minnesota-Crookston 0

Linescores

DEPAUW 9, WARTBURG 2

DePauw;100;242;0  -- 9;15;3

Wartburg;011;000;0  --  2;4;3

Henry and Holler. Madison Hiestand, Maddie Rog (5), Allison Hiestand (6) and Morgan Goedken, Grace Petersen. WP -- Henry (3-2). LP -- M. Hiestand (0-1). 2B -- D: Wick, Smith, St. Germain. War: Stoakes.

WARTBURG 8, WASH U 2

Wartburg;002;042;0  -- 8;9;0

Wash U;000;200;0  --  2;5;1

Brenna Gray, Lauren Reicks (5) and Petersen. Denton, Stoner (6) and Flores. WP -- Gray (6-1). LP -- Denton (3-2). Save -- Reicks (3). 2B -- War: Levine, Onken. Was: Walsh, Flores.  

CHARLESTON 4, IOWA STATE 3

Col of Charleston;002;000;2  --  4;7;0

Iowa State;000;010;2  --  3;10;1

Siegling, Sparkman (5), Berouty (7) and Helberg. Shannon Mortimer and Kaylee Bosworth. WP -- Siegling (5-0). LP -- Mortimer (4-3). Save -- Berouty (2). 2B -- COC: Brown, Emanuel 2, Helberg. ISU: Williams 2, Nearad.

IOWA STATE 2, LONG BEACH ST. 1

Iowa State;100;100;0  --  2;4;0

Long Beach St.;000;100;0  --  1;9;0

Emma Hylen and Bosworth. Coleman and Briones. WP -- Hylen (8-3). LP -- Coleman (7-7). 2B -- ISU: Williams, Nearad. LBSU: Fry, McCollum, Hanson.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments