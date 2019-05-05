College
BIG TEN
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Ohio State 5, Iowa 0
Illinois 12, Purdue 4
Michigan 12, Maryland 3
Penn State 2, Indiana 0
Wisconsin 4, Nebraska 2
Minnesota 4, Northwestern 0
BIG 12
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Oklahoma 7-6, Oklahoma State 1-1
Texas 3, Baylor 1
Texas Tech 9, Kentucky 6
Linescore
OHIO STATE 5, IOWA 0
Ohio State;020;020;1 -- 5;11;0
Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;4;0
Ray and Nicholson. Riding, Lehman (2) and Lien. WP -- Ray (17-7). LP -- Riding (3-2). 2B -- Nicholson (OSU), Lien (Iowa).
