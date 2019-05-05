clip art softball

College

BIG TEN

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Ohio State 5, Iowa 0

Illinois 12, Purdue 4

Michigan 12, Maryland 3

Penn State 2, Indiana 0

Wisconsin 4, Nebraska 2

Minnesota 4, Northwestern 0

BIG 12 

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Oklahoma 7-6, Oklahoma State 1-1

Texas 3, Baylor 1

Texas Tech 9, Kentucky 6

Linescore

OHIO STATE 5, IOWA 0

Ohio State;020;020;1 -- 5;11;0

Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;4;0

Ray and Nicholson. Riding, Lehman (2) and Lien. WP -- Ray (17-7). LP -- Riding (3-2). 2B -- Nicholson (OSU), Lien (Iowa).

