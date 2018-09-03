Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College women

Monday's results

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central  8, North Park 2

Sunday's results

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 2, Central Michigan 1 OT

AMERICAN RIVERS

Albion 2, Coe 1

Luther 0, St. Scholastica 0 2 OT

Cornell 4, Buena Vista 1

Nebraska Wesleyan 2, Westminster 0

BIG TEN

Iowa 2, VCU 0

College men

Monday's results

AMERICAN RIVERS

Nebraska Wesleyan 2, Sterling 0

Simpson 5, Bethel 0

Sunday's results

AMERICAN RIVERS

Iowa Wesleyan 2, Central 1

Macalester 2, Wartburg 1

Luther 2, UW-Superior 0

