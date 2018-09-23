Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 3, Concordia-Chicago 0

Augustana 5, Buena Vista 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola (Chicago) 4, Northern Iowa 2

Drake 1, Valparaiso 0

BIG TEN

Iowa 3, Indiana 1

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 0, Westminster 0

NORTHERN SUN

Minnesota-Crookston 1, Upper Iowa 0

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 5, Westminster 0

MIAA

Upper Iowa 2, Lindenwood 1

