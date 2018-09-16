Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Nebraska Wesleyan 1, Augustana 0

Simpson 0, Wisonsin-Platteville 0

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

UNI 1, Iowa State 0

BIG TEN

Rutgers 2, Iowa 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Augustana 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 1

Illinois Wesleyan 3, Central 2

Wartburg 1, Carleton 0

Dubuque 2, UW-Stevens Point 1

IOWA COLLEGES

Fontbonne 2, Cornell 0

