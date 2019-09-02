clip art soccer

College women

Monday

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 1, Monmouth 1

Sunday

BIG TEN

Iowa 4, Illinois State 3

BIG 12

Purdue 2, Iowa State 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Nebraska Wesleyan 5, Cornell 0

Wartburg 2, Knox 1

College men

Sunday

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 3, Ozarks 0

Carroll 5, Coe 2

Simpson 5, Minnesota-Morris 0

