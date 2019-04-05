Prep girls
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
West Des Moines Dowling 4, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3
Iowa City Liberty 4, West Branch 1
Linn-Mar 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1
AREA
Dyersville Beckman 7, Western Dubuque 2
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Rapids Washington 5, Waterloo West 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 2, Decorah 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
