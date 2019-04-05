clip art soccer

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 8, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

West Des Moines Dowling 4, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3

Iowa City Liberty 4, West Branch 1

Linn-Mar 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

North Scott 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1

AREA

Dyersville Beckman 7, Western Dubuque 2

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Rapids Washington 5, Waterloo West 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 2, Decorah 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments