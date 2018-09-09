Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

AMERICAN RIVERS

Wartburg 2, Gustavus Adolphus 1 OT

Loras 3, Millikin 0

Nebraska Wesleyan 4, Mount Mercy 1

Illinois Wesleyan 1, Luther 0

Dubuque 4, Lawrence 0

Saint Mary's 3, Coe 1

Grinnell 4, Buena Vista 0

BIG TEN

Wyoming 1, Iowa 0

MISSOURI VALLEY

North Dakota State 2, Northern Iowa 1

IUPUI 1, Evansville 0

Wisconsin 2, Loyola 1

Illinois 1, Illinois State 0

Marquette 2, Drake 1

Saint Louis 3, Missouri State 0

Indiana State 2, Rose-Hulman 0

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke 2, Cornell 0

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Cornell 1, Nebraska Wesleyan 0

Grinnell 2, Buena Vista 1

Luther 5, Carroll 0

Concordia (Minn.) 3, Simpson 0

St. John's 2, Dubuque 0

Iowa Wesleyan 4, Coe 1

Gustavus Adolphus 2, Wartburg 1 OT

0
0
0
0
0

