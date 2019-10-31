clip art soccer

College women

BIG 12

Kansas 2, Iowa St. 1

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola 2, Evansville 0

Missouri St. 2, Indiana St. 1

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, ppd to Noon Today.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments