Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 1, Colorado State 

Tulsa 1, Illinois State 1

Central Arkansas 2, Missouri State 0

South Dakota State 1, Drake 0

Loyola 3, Cal-State Bakersfield 1

BIG TEN

Iowa 1, Indiana State 0

Washington State 2, Minnesota 0

Northwestern 0, West Virginia 0

Clemson 4, Indiana 2

Rutgers 4, George Mason 0

Wisconsin 3, Kentucky 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Louisville 3, Michigan 1

Nebraska 3, Oregon State 0

Purdue 2, Iowa State 1

BIG 12

Oklahoma State 1, Florida 0

Gonzaga 1, Oklahoma 1

Baylor 1, Florida Atlantic 0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments