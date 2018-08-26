College
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 1, Colorado State
Tulsa 1, Illinois State 1
Central Arkansas 2, Missouri State 0
South Dakota State 1, Drake 0
Loyola 3, Cal-State Bakersfield 1
BIG TEN
Iowa 1, Indiana State 0
Washington State 2, Minnesota 0
Northwestern 0, West Virginia 0
Clemson 4, Indiana 2
Rutgers 4, George Mason 0
Wisconsin 3, Kentucky 1
Louisville 3, Michigan 1
Nebraska 3, Oregon State 0
Purdue 2, Iowa State 1
BIG 12
Oklahoma State 1, Florida 0
Gonzaga 1, Oklahoma 1
Baylor 1, Florida Atlantic 0
