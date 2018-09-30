clip art soccer

College women

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 2, Lake Forest 0

BIG TEN

Penn State 2, Iowa 0

Rutgers 2, Minnesota 1

Wisconsin 0, Maryland 0

Ohio State 1, Nebraska 1

College men

IOWA COLLEGES

Grinnell 7, Lawrence 3

Cornell 2, Lake Forest 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments