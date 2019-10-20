clip art soccer

College women

BIG 12

Oklahoma State 3, Iowa State 0

BIG TEN

Iowa 2, Minnesota 1

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 1, Indiana State 0

Loyola 4, Illinois State 1

Valparaiso 1, Evansville 0

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 1, Minn. Duluth 1, 2 OTs

IOWA COLLEGES

Ripon 2, Cornell 2, 2 OT’s 11 a.m.

St. Norbert 1, Grinnell 1, 2 OT’s

College men

GLIAC

Wis.-Parkside 3, Upper Iowa 0

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 2, Ripon 0

St. Norbert 3, Grinnell 1

