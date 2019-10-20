College women
BIG 12
Oklahoma State 3, Iowa State 0
BIG TEN
Iowa 2, Minnesota 1
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 1, Indiana State 0
Loyola 4, Illinois State 1
Valparaiso 1, Evansville 0
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 1, Minn. Duluth 1, 2 OTs
IOWA COLLEGES
Ripon 2, Cornell 2, 2 OT’s 11 a.m.
St. Norbert 1, Grinnell 1, 2 OT’s
College men
GLIAC
Wis.-Parkside 3, Upper Iowa 0
IOWA COLLEGES
Cornell 2, Ripon 0
St. Norbert 3, Grinnell 1
