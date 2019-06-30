clip art soccer

Women's World Cup

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

At Lyon, France

England vs. United States, 2 p.m.

Wednesday

At Lyon, France

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2 p.m.

THIRD PLACE

Saturday

At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday

At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

