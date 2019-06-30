Women's World Cup
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
At Lyon, France
England vs. United States, 2 p.m.
Wednesday
At Lyon, France
Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2 p.m.
THIRD PLACE
Saturday
At Nice, France
Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
At Lyon, France
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
