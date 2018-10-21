Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 1, Northwestern 1

Penn State 2, Minnesota 0

Rutgers 2, Purdue 1

Indiana 1, Maryland 0

Michigan 2, Michigan State 0

Illinois 2, Nebraska 1

Ohio State 2, Wisconsin 1

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 3, Indiana State 2

BIG 12

Iowa State 2, Oklahoma State 0

Texas 4, Kansas State 0

West Virginia 4, Oklahoma 1

Baylor 3, Kansas 1

