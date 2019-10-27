{{featured_button_text}}
College women

BIG 12

Baylor 2, Iowa State 0

BIG TEN

Ohio State 2, Iowa 1 (2 OTs)

NORTHERN SUN

U-Mary 2, Upper Iowa 1 (2 OTs)

IOWA COLLEGES

St. Norbert 1, Cornell 0

College men

GLIAC

Davenport 5, Upper Iowa 0

IOWA COLLEGE

St. Norbert 3, Cornell 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Marshalltown 2, Iowa Central 1

