College women
BIG 12
Baylor 2, Iowa State 0
BIG TEN
Ohio State 2, Iowa 1 (2 OTs)
NORTHERN SUN
U-Mary 2, Upper Iowa 1 (2 OTs)
IOWA COLLEGES
St. Norbert 1, Cornell 0
College men
GLIAC
Davenport 5, Upper Iowa 0
IOWA COLLEGE
St. Norbert 3, Cornell 0
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Marshalltown 2, Iowa Central 1
