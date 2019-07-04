clip art soccer

Women's

World Cup

Semifinals

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

At Lyon, France

Netherlands 1, Sweden 0, ET

Third place

GAME SATURDAY

At Nice, France

Sweden vs. England, 10 a.m.

Championship

GAME SUNDAY

At Lyon, France

Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m.

Gold Cup

Semifinals

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

At Nashville, Tenn.

United States 3, Jamaica 1

Championship

GAME SUNDAY

At Chicago

Mexico vs. United States, 8:15 p.m.

