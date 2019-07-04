Women's
World Cup
Semifinals
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
At Lyon, France
Netherlands 1, Sweden 0, ET
Third place
GAME SATURDAY
At Nice, France
Sweden vs. England, 10 a.m.
Championship
GAME SUNDAY
At Lyon, France
Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m.
Gold Cup
Semifinals
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
At Nashville, Tenn.
United States 3, Jamaica 1
Championship
GAME SUNDAY
At Chicago
Mexico vs. United States, 8:15 p.m.
