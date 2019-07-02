Women's
World Cup
Semifinals
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
At Lyon, France
United States 2, England 1
GAME TODAY
At Lyon, France
Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2 p.m.
Third place
GAME SATURDAY
At Nice, France
Netherlands/Sweden loser vs. England, 10 a.m.
Championship
GAME SUNDAY
At Lyon, France
Netherlands/Sweden winner vs. United States, 10 a.m.
Gold Cup
Semifinals
TUESDAY'S RESULT
At Glendale, Ariz.
Mexico 1, Haiti 0
GAME TODAY
At Nashville, Tenn.
Jamaica vs. United States, 8 p.m.
Championship
GAME SUNDAY
At Chicago
Mexico vs. Jamaica/U.S. winner, 8 p.m.
