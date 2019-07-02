clip art soccer

Women's

World Cup

Semifinals

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

At Lyon, France

United States 2, England 1

GAME TODAY

At Lyon, France

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2 p.m.

Third place

GAME SATURDAY

At Nice, France

Netherlands/Sweden loser vs. England, 10 a.m.

Championship

GAME SUNDAY

At Lyon, France

Netherlands/Sweden winner vs. United States, 10 a.m.

Gold Cup

Semifinals

TUESDAY'S RESULT

At Glendale, Ariz.

Mexico 1, Haiti 0

GAME TODAY

At Nashville, Tenn.

Jamaica vs. United States, 8 p.m.

Championship

GAME SUNDAY

At Chicago

Mexico vs. Jamaica/U.S. winner, 8 p.m.

