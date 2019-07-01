clip art soccer

Women's

World Cup

Semifinals

GAME TODAY

At Lyon, France

England vs. United States, 2 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

At Lyon, France

Netherlands vs. Sweden, 2 p.m.

Third place

GAME SATURDAY

At Nice, France

Semifinal losers, 10 a.m.

Championship

GAME SUNDAY

At Lyon, France

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

Gold Cup

Semifinals

GAME TODAY

At Glendale, Ariz.

Haiti vs. Mexico, 9 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

At Nashville, Tenn.

Jamaica vs. United States, 8 p.m.

Championship

GAME SUNDAY

At Chicago

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

