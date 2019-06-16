clip art soccer

Women's

World Cup

GROUP A

Games today

South Korea vs. Norway

Nigeria vs. France

GROUP B

Games today

China vs. Spain

South Africa vs. Germany

GROUP C

Games Tuesday

Italy vs. Brazil

Jamaica vs. Australia

GROUP D

Games Wednesday

Scotland vs. Argentina

Japan vs. England

GROUP E

Games Thursday

Netherlands vs. Canada

Cameroon vs. New Zealand

GROUP F

Sunday's results

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

United States 3, Chile 0

Games Thursday

Sweden vs. United States

Thailand vs. Chile

