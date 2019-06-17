clip art soccer

Women's

World Cup

GROUP A

Monday's results

Norway 2, South Korea 1

France 1, Nigeria 0

GROUP B

Monday's results

China 0, Spain 0

Germany 4, South Africa 0

GROUP C

Games today

Italy vs. Brazil

Jamaica vs. Australia

GROUP D

Games Wednesday

Scotland vs. Argentina

Japan vs. England

GROUP E

Games Thursday

Netherlands vs. Canada

Cameroon vs. New Zealand

GROUP F

Games Thursday

Sweden vs. United States

Thailand vs. Chile

