Women's
World Cup
GROUP A
Monday's results
Norway 2, South Korea 1
France 1, Nigeria 0
GROUP B
Monday's results
China 0, Spain 0
Germany 4, South Africa 0
GROUP C
Games today
Italy vs. Brazil
Jamaica vs. Australia
GROUP D
Games Wednesday
Scotland vs. Argentina
Japan vs. England
GROUP E
Games Thursday
Netherlands vs. Canada
Cameroon vs. New Zealand
GROUP F
Games Thursday
Sweden vs. United States
Thailand vs. Chile
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.