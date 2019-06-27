clip art soccer

Women's

World Cup

Quarterfinals

THURSDAY'S RESULT

England 3, Norway 0

GAME TODAY

France vs. United States, 2 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Italy vs. Netherlands, 8 a.m.

Germany vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m.

Semifinals

GAME TUESDAY

At Lyon, France

England winner vs. France-United States winner, 2 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

At Lyon, France

Italy-Netherlands winner vs. Germany-Sweden winner, 2 p.m.

Gold Cup

Quarterfinals

GAMES SATURDAY

At Houston

Haiti vs. Canada, 6 p.m.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

At Philadelphia

Jamaica vs. Panama, 4:30 p.m.

United States vs. Curacao, 7 p.m.

