Women's

World Cup

GROUP C

Tuesday's results

Brazil 1, Italy 0

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

GROUP D

Games today

Scotland vs. Argentina

Japan vs. England

GROUP E

Games Thursday

Netherlands vs. Canada

Cameroon vs. New Zealand

GROUP F

Games Thursday

Sweden vs. United States

Thailand vs. Chile

Gold Cup

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Group D

U.S. 4, Guyana 0

Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0

