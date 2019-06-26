Women's
World Cup
Quarterfinals
GAME TODAY
Norway vs. England, 2 p.m.
GAME FRIDAY
France vs. United States, 2 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Italy vs. Netherlands, 8 a.m.
Germany vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m.
Semifinals
GAME TUESDAY
At Lyon, France
Norway-England winner vs. France-United States winner, 2 p.m.
GAME WEDNESDAY
At Lyon, France
Italy-Netherlands winner vs. Germany-Sweden winner, 2 p.m.
Gold Cup
Pool play
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Group D
Trinidad and Tobago 1, Guyana 1, tie
United States 1, Panama 0
Quarterfinals
GAMES SATURDAY
At Houston
Haiti vs. Canada, 6 p.m.
Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
At Philadelphia
Jamaica vs. Panama, 4:30 p.m.
United States vs. Curacao, 7 p.m.
