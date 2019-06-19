Women's
World Cup
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Group D
Scotland 3, Argentina 3, tie
England 2, Japan 0
GAMES TODAY
Group E
Netherlands vs. Canada
Cameroon vs. New Zealand
Group F
Sweden vs. United States
Thailand vs. Chile
Second round
GAMES SATURDAY
Germany vs. Group A, C or D third place, 10:30 a.m.
Norway vs. Australia, 2 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
England vs. Group B, E or F third place, 10:30 a.m.
France vs. Group C, D or E third place, 2 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Spain vs. Group F winner, 11 a.m.
Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 2 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Italy vs. Group A, B or F third place, 11 a.m.
Group E winner vs. Japan, 2 p.m.
Gold Cup
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Group A
Martinique 3, Cuba 0
Mexico 3, Canada 1
GAMES TODAY
Group B
Nicaragua vs. Haiti, 6 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Bermuda. 8 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Group C
El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m.
Honduras vs. Curacao, 8 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Group D
Guyana vs. Panama, 4:30 p.m.
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 6:30 p.m.
