Women's

World Cup

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Group D

Scotland 3, Argentina 3, tie

England 2, Japan 0

GAMES TODAY

Group E

Netherlands vs. Canada

Cameroon vs. New Zealand

Group F

Sweden vs. United States

Thailand vs. Chile

Second round

GAMES SATURDAY

Germany vs. Group A, C or D third place, 10:30 a.m.

Norway vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

England vs. Group B, E or F third place, 10:30 a.m.

France vs. Group C, D or E third place, 2 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Spain vs. Group F winner, 11 a.m.

Group F second place vs. Group E second place, 2 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Italy vs. Group A, B or F third place, 11 a.m.

Group E winner vs. Japan, 2 p.m.

Gold Cup

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Group A

Martinique 3, Cuba 0

Mexico 3, Canada 1

GAMES TODAY

Group B

Nicaragua vs. Haiti, 6 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Bermuda. 8 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Group C

El Salvador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m.

Honduras vs. Curacao, 8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Group D

Guyana vs. Panama, 4:30 p.m.

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 6:30 p.m.

