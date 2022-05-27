 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Soccer: state soccer pairings

Prep boys

State Soccer Pairings

At James Cownie Soccer Park

First Round

Class 1A

Wednesday, June 1

Noon – Western Christian vs. Burlington Notre Dame, Field 6

12:10 p.m. – West Liberty vs. Nevada, Field 7

12:20 p.m. – North Fayette Valley vs. Davenport Assumption, Field 8

12:30 p.m. – Dyersville Beckman vs. West Central Valley, Field 9

Class 2A

2:30 p.m. – Pella vs. Spencer, Field 6

2:40 p.m. – Marion vs. Gilbert, Field 7

2:50 p.m. – Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Humboldt, Field 8

3 p.m. – Bondurant-Farrar vs. Newton, Field 9

Class 3A

5 p.m. – Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest, Field 6

5:10 p.m. – Urbandale vs. Ankeny Centennial, Field 7

5:20 p.m. – Iowa City West vs. Pleasant Valley, Field 8

5:30 p.m. – Johnston vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Field 9

Prep girls 

State Soccer Pairings

At James Cownie Soccer Park

First Round

Class 1A

Games Tuesday

10 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (14-4) vs. Center Point-Urbana (15-3), Field 9

10:15 a.m. -- Sioux City Heelan (14-4) vs. Nevada (12-6), Field 8

10:30 a.m. -- Des Moines Christian (18-1) vs. Van Meter (11-5), Field 6

10:45 a.m. -- Dike-New Hartford (16-1) vs. Underwood (13-2), Field 7

Class 2A

12:30 p.m. -- Dallas Center-Grimes (19-0) vs. North Polk (13-4), Field 9

12:45 p.m. -- Spencer (15-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Field 8

1 p.m. -- Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1) vs. North Scott (12-5), Field 6

1:15 p.m. -- Norwalk (16-3) vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (15-5), Field 7

Class 3A

3 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (18-0) vs. Muscatine (11-5), Field 9

3:15 p.m. -- Waukee Northwest (16-2) vs. Ankeny Centennial (16-3), Field 8

3:30 p.m. -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (15-3) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (12-5), Field 6

3:45 p.m. -- Ankeny (17-1) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-5), Field 7 

