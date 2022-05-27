Soccer: state soccer pairings

Prep boys
State Soccer Pairings
At James Cownie Soccer Park
First Round
Class 1A
Wednesday, June 1
Noon – Western Christian vs. Burlington Notre Dame, Field 6
12:10 p.m. – West Liberty vs. Nevada, Field 7
12:20 p.m. – North Fayette Valley vs. Davenport Assumption, Field 8
12:30 p.m. – Dyersville Beckman vs. West Central Valley, Field 9
Class 2A
2:30 p.m. – Pella vs. Spencer, Field 6
2:40 p.m. – Marion vs. Gilbert, Field 7
2:50 p.m. – Council Bluffs Lewis Central vs. Humboldt, Field 8
3 p.m. – Bondurant-Farrar vs. Newton, Field 9
Class 3A
5 p.m. – Ankeny vs. Waukee Northwest, Field 6
5:10 p.m. – Urbandale vs. Ankeny Centennial, Field 7
5:20 p.m. – Iowa City West vs. Pleasant Valley, Field 8
5:30 p.m. – Johnston vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Field 9
Prep girls
State Soccer Pairings
At James Cownie Soccer Park
First Round
Class 1A
Games Tuesday
10 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (14-4) vs. Center Point-Urbana (15-3), Field 9
10:15 a.m. -- Sioux City Heelan (14-4) vs. Nevada (12-6), Field 8
10:30 a.m. -- Des Moines Christian (18-1) vs. Van Meter (11-5), Field 6
10:45 a.m. -- Dike-New Hartford (16-1) vs. Underwood (13-2), Field 7
Class 2A
12:30 p.m. -- Dallas Center-Grimes (19-0) vs. North Polk (13-4), Field 9
12:45 p.m. -- Spencer (15-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Field 8
1 p.m. -- Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1) vs. North Scott (12-5), Field 6
1:15 p.m. -- Norwalk (16-3) vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (15-5), Field 7
Class 3A
3 p.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (18-0) vs. Muscatine (11-5), Field 9
3:15 p.m. -- Waukee Northwest (16-2) vs. Ankeny Centennial (16-3), Field 8
3:30 p.m. -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (15-3) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (12-5), Field 6
3:45 p.m. -- Ankeny (17-1) vs. Pleasant Valley (13-5), Field 7