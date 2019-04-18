clip art soccer

Prep girls

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, Center Point-Urbana 0

Linn-Mar 5, Western Dubuque 0

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 4, Humboldt 0

Marion 4, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Denver 0

Clear Creek Amana 3, Maquoketa 0

IGHSAU rankings

CLASS 3A -- 1. Waukee (3-0), 2. Ankeny Centennial (4-0), 3. West Des Moines Valley (2-1), 4. Ankeny (5-0), 5. Linn-Mar (5-0), 6. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (4-2), 7. Bettendorf (4-2), 8. West Des Moines Dowling (3-0), 9. Pleasant Valley (4-2), 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (4-1), 11. Johnston (1-0), 12. Muscatine (4-0), 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (0-2), 14. Ames (1-2), 15. Sioux City North (5-0).

CLASS 2A -- 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (5-1), 2. Marion (3-0), 3. Pella (5-1), 4. Adel-Desoto-Minburn (4-1), 5. Spencer (7-0), 6. North Scott (6-2), 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-2), 8. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1), 9. Norwalk (5-1), 10. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville (5-1), 11. Mount Pleasant (5-0), 12. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-2), 13. Winterset (7-0), 14. Clear Creek-Amana (2-1), 15. Bondurant-Farrar (5-2).

CLASS 1A -- 1. Davenport Assumption (5-0), 2. Sioux City Heelan (4-2), 3. Center Point-Urbana (4-1), 4. Union (3-1), 5. Gilbert (6-0), 6. Nevada (4-1), 7. Treynor (5-2), 8. North Polk (5-1), 9. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4-0), 10. Panorama (4-0), 11. Holy Trinity (4-1), 12. Pella Christian (4-2), 13. Hudson (2-1), 14. Waterloo Columbus (3-2), 15. Denver (2-1).

Prep boys

AREA

Decorah 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

Clear Creek Amana 8, Maquoketa 0

