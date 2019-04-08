Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo 5, Marshalltown 0
AREA
Clear Lake 11, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 1
Decorah 1, Independence 0, OT
Denver 5, West Branch 1
STATE
ADM 10, Boone 0
AHSTW 4, Riverside 1
Ballard 10, Carroll 0
Clear Creek-Amana 1, Grinnell 0
Council Bluffs Jefferson 10, Underwood 0
Holy Trinity Catholic 9, Keokuk 1
Kuemper Catholic 3, Harlan 1
Logan-Magnolia 1, Missouri Valley 0
Marquette Catholic 3, Anamosa 2, OT
Mount Pleasant 2, Fairfield 1
Nodaway Valley 11, East Sac County 1
Spencer 4, Western Christian 0
Spirit Lake 7, West Sioux 0
Prep boys
STATE
ADM 11, Boone 1
AHSTW 7, Riverside 1
Albia 7, Centerville 1
Bondurant-Farrar 1, Carlisle 0
Danville 2, Wapello 1
Davenport North 5, Davenport West 0
Denison-Schleswig 1, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0, 2 OTs
Fort Madison 7, Keokuk 3
Gilbert 2, PCM 0
Knoxville 4, Chariton 0
Mount Pleasant 4, Fairfield 3
North Scott 3, Muscatine 1
Notre Dame/West Burlington 2, Iowa Mennonite 1, 2 OTs
Sioux Center 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 2, West Sioux 1, OT
Urbandale 3, Marshalltown 0
Western Christian 4, Spencer 3, OT
