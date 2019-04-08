clip art soccer

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo 5, Marshalltown 0

AREA

Clear Lake 11, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 1

Decorah 1, Independence 0, OT

Denver 5, West Branch 1

STATE

ADM 10, Boone 0

AHSTW 4, Riverside 1

Ballard 10, Carroll 0

Clear Creek-Amana 1, Grinnell 0

Council Bluffs Jefferson 10, Underwood 0

Holy Trinity Catholic 9, Keokuk 1

Kuemper Catholic 3, Harlan 1

Logan-Magnolia 1, Missouri Valley 0

Marquette Catholic 3, Anamosa 2, OT

Mount Pleasant 2, Fairfield 1

Nodaway Valley 11, East Sac County 1

Spencer 4, Western Christian 0

Spirit Lake 7, West Sioux 0

Prep boys

STATE

ADM 11, Boone 1

AHSTW 7, Riverside 1

Albia 7, Centerville 1

Bondurant-Farrar 1, Carlisle 0

Danville 2, Wapello 1

Davenport North 5, Davenport West 0

Denison-Schleswig 1, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0, 2 OTs

Fort Madison 7, Keokuk 3

Gilbert 2, PCM 0

Knoxville 4, Chariton 0

Mount Pleasant 4, Fairfield 3

North Scott 3, Muscatine 1

Notre Dame/West Burlington 2, Iowa Mennonite 1, 2 OTs

Sioux Center 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 2, West Sioux 1, OT

Urbandale 3, Marshalltown 0

Western Christian 4, Spencer 3, OT

