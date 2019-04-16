Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 1, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Waterloo West 5, Western Dubuque 1
Iowa City Regina 2, Waterloo Columbus 1, SO
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 4, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Linn-Mar 0
STATE
AHSTW 8, Tri-Center 1
Ankeny Centennial 9, Ottumwa 0
Clear Creek-Amana 1, Center Point-Urbana 0, OT
Denison-Schleswig 3, Sioux City East 2, SO
Des Moines Hoover 2, Johnston 1
Gilbert 2, ADM 0
Holy Trinity 1, Central Lee 0
Iowa Mennonite 3, Mediapolis 1
Knoxville 4, Fairfield 2
Kuemper Catholic 5, East Sac County 0
Mount Pleasant 3, Burlington 1
Newton 5, Oskaloosa 2
Norwalk 2, Pella 0
Perry 3, Bondurant-Farrar 2
Postville 2, Marquette Catholic 1
Riverside 5, Creston 4, 2 OTs
Treynor 6, Underwood 1
Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo 3, Dubuque Hempstead 2, OT
Dubuque Wahlert 1, Cedar Falls 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 7, Iowa City Liberty 0
Linn-Mar 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 11, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, Hudson 0
STATE
Ankeny Centennial 12, Ottumwa 0
Benton 4, South Tama 1
Bettendorf 3, Davenport North 0
Carroll 4, Riverside 0
Center Point-Urbana 2, Clear Creek-Amana 1
Council Bluffs Jefferson 4, Sioux City, West 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Creston 3, Chariton 1
Des Moines Christian 3, PCM 0
Dowling Catholic 10, Fort Dodge 0
Gilbert 1, ADM 0
Harlan 9, Missouri Valley 0
Knoxville 4, Fairfield 2
Kuemper Catholic 4, East Sac County 0
Maquoketa 7, West Delaware 0
Marion 1, Beckman Catholic 0
Muscatine 8, Davenport West 0
Oskaloosa 2, Newton 1
Panorama 10, Logan-Magnolia 0
Pella Christian 2, Indianola 1
Pleasant Valley 4, Burlington 0
Sioux City North 1, Sioux City East 0
Treynor 10, Underwood 0
Tri-Center 6, AHSTW 1
Western Christian 4, West Sioux 0
Winterset 10, Nodaway Valley 0
