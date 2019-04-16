clip art soccer

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 1, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Waterloo West 5, Western Dubuque 1

Iowa City Regina 2, Waterloo Columbus 1, SO

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 1, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Waterloo West 5, Western Dubuque 1

Iowa City West 4, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Linn-Mar 0

STATE

AHSTW 8, Tri-Center 1

Ankeny Centennial 9, Ottumwa 0

Clear Creek-Amana 1, Center Point-Urbana 0, OT

Denison-Schleswig 3, Sioux City East 2, SO

Des Moines Hoover 2, Johnston 1

Gilbert 2, ADM 0

Holy Trinity 1, Central Lee 0

Iowa Mennonite 3, Mediapolis 1

Knoxville 4, Fairfield 2

Kuemper Catholic 5, East Sac County 0

Mount Pleasant 3, Burlington 1

Newton 5, Oskaloosa 2

Norwalk 2, Pella 0

Perry 3, Bondurant-Farrar 2

Postville 2, Marquette Catholic 1

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 4, Linn-Mar, Marion 0

Riverside 5, Creston 4, 2 OTs

Treynor 6, Underwood 1

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo 3, Dubuque Hempstead 2, OT

Dubuque Wahlert 1, Cedar Falls 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Waterloo 3, Dubuque Hempstead 2, OT

Dubuque Wahlert 1, Cedar Falls 0

Dubuque Senior 7, Iowa City Liberty 0

Linn-Mar 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 11, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, Hudson 0

STATE

Ankeny Centennial 12, Ottumwa 0

Benton 4, South Tama 1

Bettendorf 3, Davenport North 0

Carroll 4, Riverside 0

Center Point-Urbana 2, Clear Creek-Amana 1

Council Bluffs Jefferson 4, Sioux City, West 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Creston 3, Chariton 1

Des Moines Christian 3, PCM 0

Dowling Catholic 10, Fort Dodge 0

Gilbert 1, ADM 0

Harlan 9, Missouri Valley 0

Knoxville 4, Fairfield 2

Kuemper Catholic 4, East Sac County 0

Maquoketa 7, West Delaware 0

Marion 1, Beckman Catholic 0

Muscatine 8, Davenport West 0

Oskaloosa 2, Newton 1

Panorama 10, Logan-Magnolia 0

Pella Christian 2, Indianola 1

Pleasant Valley 4, Burlington 0

Sioux City North 1, Sioux City East 0

Treynor 10, Underwood 0

Tri-Center 6, AHSTW 1

Western Christian 4, West Sioux 0

Winterset 10, Nodaway Valley 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments