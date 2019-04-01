clip art soccer

Prep boys

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 1, Pleasant Valley 0

STATE

ADM 5, Carroll 0

Bettendorf 2, Davenport Central 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Nevada 1

Harlan 4, Lewis Central 0

Mid-Prairie 3, Highland, Riverside 0

North Scott 6, Davenport West 1

Sioux City North 3, Fort Dodge 0

Spencer 3, Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 2

Storm Lake 3, Sioux Center 2

Western Christian, Hull 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

Prep girls

STATE

ADM 10, Carroll 0

Bondurant-Farrar 3, Nevada 2

Carlisle 7, Knoxville 0

Centerville 5, Grand View Christian 2

Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, Maryville (Mo.) High School 3

Davenport Assumption 2, Burlington Notre Dame 1

Fort Madison 3, Canton, Mo. 1

Gilbert 11, Webster City 1

Glenwood 4, Sioux City West 1

Nodaway Valley 4, Greene County 0

North Polk 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Pella Christian 3, Des Moines Christian 2

Sioux Center 3, Storm Lake 0

Sioux City, East 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Solon 5, West Liberty 0

Spencer 10, Spirit Lake 0

St. Albert 11, Creston 1

Underwood 4, Missouri Valley 0

Western Christian 6, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

