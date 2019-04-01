Prep boys
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert 1, Pleasant Valley 0
STATE
ADM 5, Carroll 0
Bettendorf 2, Davenport Central 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Nevada 1
Harlan 4, Lewis Central 0
Mid-Prairie 3, Highland, Riverside 0
North Scott 6, Davenport West 1
Sioux City North 3, Fort Dodge 0
Spencer 3, Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 2
Storm Lake 3, Sioux Center 2
Western Christian, Hull 4, MOC-Floyd Valley 1
Prep girls
STATE
ADM 10, Carroll 0
Bondurant-Farrar 3, Nevada 2
Carlisle 7, Knoxville 0
Centerville 5, Grand View Christian 2
Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, Maryville (Mo.) High School 3
Davenport Assumption 2, Burlington Notre Dame 1
Fort Madison 3, Canton, Mo. 1
Gilbert 11, Webster City 1
Glenwood 4, Sioux City West 1
Nodaway Valley 4, Greene County 0
North Polk 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Pella Christian 3, Des Moines Christian 2
Sioux Center 3, Storm Lake 0
Sioux City, East 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Solon 5, West Liberty 0
Spencer 10, Spirit Lake 0
St. Albert 11, Creston 1
Underwood 4, Missouri Valley 0
Western Christian 6, MOC-Floyd Valley 1
