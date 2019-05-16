clip art soccer

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo United 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Iowa City High 0

AREA

Clear Creek-Amana 4, Union Community 3, OT

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Hudson 1

Independence 2, Solon 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Urbandale 0

STATE

Atlantic 5, Carroll 3

Burlington Notre Dame 4, Keokuk 0

Carlisle 5, Grinnell 1

Council Bluffs Jefferson 10, East Sac County 0

Holy Trinity 7, Fort Madison 1

Humboldt 3, Garner-Hay.-Ventura 1

Knoxville 7, Chariton 1

Mount Vernon 5, Maquoketa 2

Nodaway Valley 3, AHSTW 2

Spencer 8, West Sioux 0

Unity Christian 9, Sioux Center 0

Western Christian 3, Storm Lake 0

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 6, Waterloo East 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Iowa City High 1

AREA

Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 5, Mason City 4

STATE

AHSTW 5, West Central Valley 1

Albia 1, Chariton 0

Bondurant-Farrar 9, Ballard 0

Central Lee 5, Wapello 2

Council Bluffs Lincoln 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1

Davenport Central 2, North Scott 0

Glenwood 7, Creston 1

Greene County 1, Kuemper Catholic 0

Harlan 9, Tri-Center 0

Lewis Central 10, Atlantic 0

Mount Pleasant 4, Danville 3

Sioux Center 3, Unity Christian 0

Spencer 4, West Sioux 2

Storm Lake 3, Western Christian 0

