Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo United 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 3, Waterloo United 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Iowa City High 0
AREA
Clear Creek-Amana 4, Union Community 3, OT
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3, Hudson 1
Independence 2, Solon 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Urbandale 0
STATE
Atlantic 5, Carroll 3
Burlington Notre Dame 4, Keokuk 0
Carlisle 5, Grinnell 1
Council Bluffs Jefferson 10, East Sac County 0
Holy Trinity 7, Fort Madison 1
Humboldt 3, Garner-Hay.-Ventura 1
Knoxville 7, Chariton 1
Mount Vernon 5, Maquoketa 2
Nodaway Valley 3, AHSTW 2
Spencer 8, West Sioux 0
Unity Christian 9, Sioux Center 0
Western Christian 3, Storm Lake 0
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 6, Waterloo East 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 6, Waterloo East 0
Cedar Rapids Washington 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Iowa City High 1
AREA
Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 5, Mason City 4
STATE
AHSTW 5, West Central Valley 1
Albia 1, Chariton 0
Bondurant-Farrar 9, Ballard 0
Central Lee 5, Wapello 2
Council Bluffs Lincoln 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1
Davenport Central 2, North Scott 0
Glenwood 7, Creston 1
Greene County 1, Kuemper Catholic 0
Harlan 9, Tri-Center 0
Lewis Central 10, Atlantic 0
Mount Pleasant 4, Danville 3
Sioux Center 3, Unity Christian 0
Spencer 4, West Sioux 2
Storm Lake 3, Western Christian 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.