clip art soccer

Prep girls

METRO

Linn-Mar 4, Cedar Falls 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Linn-Mar 4, Cedar Falls 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Dubuque Senior 2, Dubuque Wahlert 1

Iowa City High 1, Iowa City West 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Iowa City Liberty 0

AREA

Denver 6, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Cedar Valley Christian 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Union (La Porte City) 0

STATE

Atlantic 5, Missouri Valley 2

Beckman Catholic 3, South Tama 0

Carlisle 10, Grand View Christian 0

Center Point-Urbana 2, Williamsburg 0

Clear Creek-Amana 2, Benton 0

Columbus 4, Central Lee 0

Council Bluffs Jefferson 10, Logan-Magnolia 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Oskaloosa 0

Davenport Assumption 3, Bettendorf 1

Des Moines Christian 4, Knoxville 1

Gilbert 10, Boone 0

Glenwood 10, Denison-Schleswig 0

Kuemper Catholic 3, Creston 2, OT

Lewis Central 1, Omaha South 0

Marion 9, Central DeWitt 1

Newton 8, Grinnell 0

Norwalk 4, Pella Christian 1

Pleasant Valley 10, Davenport West 0

Sioux Center 6, Sheldon 1

Sioux City North 2, South Sioux City 1

Tri-Center 7, Harlan -1

West Sioux 2, Storm Lake 1, OT

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 2, Linn-Mar 1

Waterloo Columbus 4, Denver 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 2, Linn-Mar 1

Cedar Rapids Washington 2, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Iowa City West 1, Iowa City High 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Iowa City Liberty 0

AREA

Decorah 2, Postville 1

Waterloo Columbus 4, Denver 1

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, Cedar Valley Christian 0

STATE

Ankeny Centennial 6, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Central Lee 3, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Chariton 7, Centerville 0

Clear Creek Amana 1, Benton Community 0, 2 0Ts

Fort Madison 5, Mediapolis 0

Greene County 10, Grand View Christian 0

Iowa Mennonite 3, Holy Trinity 1

Newton 4, Grinnell-BGM 1

Norwalk 3, Pella Christian 0

PCM 2, Nevada 1

Regina, Iowa City 6, Mid-Prairie 0

Urbandale 4, Ottumwa 0

Valley, West Des Moines 2, Des Moines Hoover 1

Waukee 10, Des Moines, North 0

Western Christian 3, Unity Christian 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments