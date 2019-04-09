Prep girls
METRO
Linn-Mar 4, Cedar Falls 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Linn-Mar 4, Cedar Falls 0
Cedar Rapids Washington 1, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Dubuque Senior 2, Dubuque Wahlert 1
Iowa City High 1, Iowa City West 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, OT
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Iowa City Liberty 0
AREA
Denver 6, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Cedar Valley Christian 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 3, Union (La Porte City) 0
STATE
Atlantic 5, Missouri Valley 2
Beckman Catholic 3, South Tama 0
Carlisle 10, Grand View Christian 0
Center Point-Urbana 2, Williamsburg 0
Clear Creek-Amana 2, Benton 0
Columbus 4, Central Lee 0
Council Bluffs Jefferson 10, Logan-Magnolia 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 3, Oskaloosa 0
Davenport Assumption 3, Bettendorf 1
Des Moines Christian 4, Knoxville 1
Gilbert 10, Boone 0
Glenwood 10, Denison-Schleswig 0
Kuemper Catholic 3, Creston 2, OT
Lewis Central 1, Omaha South 0
Marion 9, Central DeWitt 1
Newton 8, Grinnell 0
Norwalk 4, Pella Christian 1
Pleasant Valley 10, Davenport West 0
Sioux Center 6, Sheldon 1
Sioux City North 2, South Sioux City 1
Tri-Center 7, Harlan -1
West Sioux 2, Storm Lake 1, OT
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 2, Linn-Mar 1
Waterloo Columbus 4, Denver 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 2, Linn-Mar 1
Cedar Rapids Washington 2, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Iowa City West 1, Iowa City High 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, Iowa City Liberty 0
AREA
Decorah 2, Postville 1
Waterloo Columbus 4, Denver 1
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, Cedar Valley Christian 0
STATE
Ankeny Centennial 6, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Central Lee 3, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 0
Chariton 7, Centerville 0
Clear Creek Amana 1, Benton Community 0, 2 0Ts
Fort Madison 5, Mediapolis 0
Greene County 10, Grand View Christian 0
Iowa Mennonite 3, Holy Trinity 1
Newton 4, Grinnell-BGM 1
Norwalk 3, Pella Christian 0
PCM 2, Nevada 1
Regina, Iowa City 6, Mid-Prairie 0
Urbandale 4, Ottumwa 0
Valley, West Des Moines 2, Des Moines Hoover 1
Waukee 10, Des Moines, North 0
Western Christian 3, Unity Christian 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.