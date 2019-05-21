Prep girls
METRO
Iowa City West 4, Cedar Falls 1
Columbus at Center Point-Urbana, ccd.
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Dubuque Hempstead 2
STATE
Clear Creek-Amana 4, Marion 2
Davenport Assumption 10, Burlington 0
Davenport North 4, Clinton 2
Holy Trinity Catholic 9, Keokuk 1
Pleasant Valley 3, Muscatine 0
Solon 2, Iowa City Regina 1
