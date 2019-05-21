clip art soccer

Prep girls

METRO

Iowa City West 4, Cedar Falls 1

Columbus at Center Point-Urbana, ccd.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 4, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Dubuque Hempstead 2

STATE

Clear Creek-Amana 4, Marion 2

Davenport Assumption 10, Burlington 0

Davenport North 4, Clinton 2

Holy Trinity Catholic 9, Keokuk 1

Pleasant Valley 3, Muscatine 0

Solon 2, Iowa City Regina 1

