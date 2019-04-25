Prep girls
METRO
Dubuque Senior 4, Cedar Falls 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, Iowa City West 0
Iowa City High 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1
Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
AREA
Union Community 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
STATE
AHSTW 10, Riverside 0
Burlington 4, Macomb 2
Cedar Valley Christian 3, West Delaware 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Bishop Heelan 1
Denison-Schleswig 6, Underwood 1
Des Moines Christian 6, Des Moines Hoover 1
Fort Madison 2, Keokuk 1
Gilbert 10, Greene County 0
Lewis Central 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Regina Catholic 7, Washington 1
Sioux Center 1, Storm Lake 0
Spencer 6, Spirit Lake 0
St. Albert 7, Glenwood 2
Unity Christian 5, West Sioux 0
Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1, OT
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 8, Dubuque Senior 0
Waterloo Columbus 4, Hudson United 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0
Iowa City West 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0, 2 OTs
AREA
Waterloo Columbus 4, Hudson United 1
Postville 3, Denver 0
STATE
ADM 1, Newton 0, OT
AHSTW 3, Riverside, Oakland 1
Bettendorf 10, Clinton 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Lewis Central 2
Davenport West 1, Assumption 0
Gilbert 2, Greene County 1
Glenwood 7, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Kuemper Catholic 4, West Central Valley 0
Mason City 4, Humboldt 2
Mediapolis 1, Danville 0
Nevada 10, Collins-Maxwell 0
Notre Dame/West Burlington 5, Central Lee 1
Pleasant Valley 2, North Scott 0
Regina, Iowa City 3, West Liberty 2 (PKs)
Spencer 1, Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 0
Urbandale 2, Ankeny 1
Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1
