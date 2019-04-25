clip art soccer

Prep girls

METRO

Dubuque Senior 4, Cedar Falls 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, Iowa City West 0

Iowa City High 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Linn-Mar 3, Dubuque Wahlert 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

AREA

Union Community 6, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

STATE

AHSTW 10, Riverside 0

Burlington 4, Macomb 2

Cedar Valley Christian 3, West Delaware 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Bishop Heelan 1

Denison-Schleswig 6, Underwood 1

Des Moines Christian 6, Des Moines Hoover 1

Fort Madison 2, Keokuk 1

Gilbert 10, Greene County 0

Lewis Central 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Regina Catholic 7, Washington 1

Sioux Center 1, Storm Lake 0

Spencer 6, Spirit Lake 0

St. Albert 7, Glenwood 2

Unity Christian 5, West Sioux 0

Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1, OT

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 8, Dubuque Senior 0

Waterloo Columbus 4, Hudson United 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0

Iowa City West 2, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0, 2 OTs

AREA

Postville 3, Denver 0

STATE

ADM 1, Newton 0, OT

AHSTW 3, Riverside, Oakland 1

Bettendorf 10, Clinton 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Lewis Central 2

Davenport West 1, Assumption 0

Gilbert 2, Greene County 1

Glenwood 7, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Kuemper Catholic 4, West Central Valley 0

Mason City 4, Humboldt 2

Mediapolis 1, Danville 0

Nevada 10, Collins-Maxwell 0

Notre Dame/West Burlington 5, Central Lee 1

Pleasant Valley 2, North Scott 0

Regina, Iowa City 3, West Liberty 2 (PKs)

Spencer 1, Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 0

Urbandale 2, Ankeny 1

Western Christian 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

