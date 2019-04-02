clip art soccer

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo West 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Waterloo Columbus 2, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6, Dubuque Hempstead 0

AREA

Ballard 2, Collins-Maxwell 0

Benton Community 2, Williamsburg 0

Bondurant-Farrar 10, West Central Valley 0

Carroll 6, Boone 1

Center Point-Urbana 3, Mount Vernon-Lisbon 0

Central DeWitt 4, South Tama 2

Dallas Center-Grimes 4, Newton 0

Danville 4, Highland 1

Des Moines Christian 1, North Polk 0

Greene County 8, Humboldt 3

Iowa Mennonite 4, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Norwalk 2, Indianola 1, OT

Sioux Center 7, West Sioux 0

Spencer 3, Bishop Heelan 2

Urbandale 3, Des Moines East 0

Valley, West Des Moines 4, Des Moines Roosevelt 2

West Liberty 3, Assumption, Davenport 0

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 1, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1, Waterloo Columbus 0, 2 OTs

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0

Dubuque Wahlert 8, Bellevue Marquette 0

AREA

Independence 3, Maquoketa 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Decorah 0

STATE

Ankeny 4, Urbandale 0

Ankeny Centennial 11, Fort Dodge 0

Bettendorf 6, Davenport Central 1

Center Point-Urbana 1, Mount Vernon 0

Central DeWitt 1, South Tama 0

Clear Creek-Amana 4, Beckman Catholic 3

Indianola 7, Des Moines North 2

Lewis Central 10, Denison-Schleswig 0

Marion 6, Solon 0

North Scott 5, Davenport West 0

Pella Christian 6, Ottumwa 0

Sioux Center 1, West Sioux 0

Spencer 1, Bishop Heelan 0

Treynor 2, Tri-Center 1

Vinton-Shellsburg 10, West Delaware 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments