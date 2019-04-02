Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo West 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Waterloo Columbus 2, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6, Dubuque Hempstead 0
AREA
Ballard 2, Collins-Maxwell 0
Benton Community 2, Williamsburg 0
Bondurant-Farrar 10, West Central Valley 0
Carroll 6, Boone 1
Center Point-Urbana 3, Mount Vernon-Lisbon 0
Central DeWitt 4, South Tama 2
Dallas Center-Grimes 4, Newton 0
Danville 4, Highland 1
Des Moines Christian 1, North Polk 0
Greene County 8, Humboldt 3
Iowa Mennonite 4, Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union 0
Norwalk 2, Indianola 1, OT
Sioux Center 7, West Sioux 0
Spencer 3, Bishop Heelan 2
Urbandale 3, Des Moines East 0
Valley, West Des Moines 4, Des Moines Roosevelt 2
West Liberty 3, Assumption, Davenport 0
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 1, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1, Waterloo Columbus 0, 2 OTs
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0
Dubuque Wahlert 8, Bellevue Marquette 0
AREA
Independence 3, Maquoketa 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Decorah 0
STATE
Ankeny 4, Urbandale 0
Ankeny Centennial 11, Fort Dodge 0
Bettendorf 6, Davenport Central 1
Center Point-Urbana 1, Mount Vernon 0
Central DeWitt 1, South Tama 0
Clear Creek-Amana 4, Beckman Catholic 3
Indianola 7, Des Moines North 2
Lewis Central 10, Denison-Schleswig 0
Marion 6, Solon 0
North Scott 5, Davenport West 0
Pella Christian 6, Ottumwa 0
Sioux Center 1, West Sioux 0
Spencer 1, Bishop Heelan 0
Treynor 2, Tri-Center 1
Vinton-Shellsburg 10, West Delaware 0
