Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, Waterloo 0

CLASS 1A REGIONALS

Mid-Prairie 7, Central Lee 1

CLASS 2A REGIONALS

Spirit Lake 4, Sheldon 0

Carroll 1, Storm Lake 0

Carlisle 7, Des Moines Hoover 0

Glenwood 4, Atlantic 2

Newton 6, South Tama 0

Clear Creek-Amana 8, Washington 0

Ballard 10, Webster City 0

Collins-Maxwell 10, Boone 0

Mount Pleasant 2, Fairfield 1

Oskaloosa 3, PCM 0

Iowa City Liberty 4, Keokuk 0

Burlington 6, Fort Madison 0

Dubuque Wahlert 6, Maquoketa 0

Davenport North 2, Central DeWitt 0

Decorah 2, Western Dubuque 0

Independence 10, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0

CLASS 3A REGIONALS

Des Moines Roosevelt 9, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Sioux City East 2, Sioux City West 0

Des Moines East 5, Des Moines North 2

Iowa City West 10, Ottumwa 0

Davenport Central 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 2

REGULAR-SEASON

Area

Aplington-Parkersburg 5, Clear Lake 1

Denver 2, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Gilbert 2, Iowa Falls/Alden 0

Dubuque Hempstead 1, Dubuque Senior 0

State

Chariton 1, Grand View Christian 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, St. Albert 0

Bishop Heelan 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1

Des Moines Christian 2, Pella Christian 1

Panorama 7, Harlan 1

Spirit Lake 4, Sheldon 0

Tri-Center 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

