Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1, Waterloo 0
CLASS 1A REGIONALS
Mid-Prairie 7, Central Lee 1
CLASS 2A REGIONALS
Spirit Lake 4, Sheldon 0
Carroll 1, Storm Lake 0
Carlisle 7, Des Moines Hoover 0
Glenwood 4, Atlantic 2
Newton 6, South Tama 0
Clear Creek-Amana 8, Washington 0
Ballard 10, Webster City 0
Collins-Maxwell 10, Boone 0
Mount Pleasant 2, Fairfield 1
Oskaloosa 3, PCM 0
Iowa City Liberty 4, Keokuk 0
Burlington 6, Fort Madison 0
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Maquoketa 0
Davenport North 2, Central DeWitt 0
Decorah 2, Western Dubuque 0
Independence 10, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0
CLASS 3A REGIONALS
Des Moines Roosevelt 9, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Sioux City East 2, Sioux City West 0
Des Moines East 5, Des Moines North 2
Iowa City West 10, Ottumwa 0
Davenport Central 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 2
REGULAR-SEASON
Area
Aplington-Parkersburg 5, Clear Lake 1
Denver 2, Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Gilbert 2, Iowa Falls/Alden 0
Dubuque Hempstead 1, Dubuque Senior 0
State
Chariton 1, Grand View Christian 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 6, St. Albert 0
Bishop Heelan 2, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1
Des Moines Christian 2, Pella Christian 1
Panorama 7, Harlan 1
Spirit Lake 4, Sheldon 0
Tri-Center 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
