Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 2, Marshalltown 0

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 11, Grand View Christian 1

Denver 13, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0

STATE

ADM 5, Nevada 0

Bishop Heelan 1, Lewis Central 0

Burlington Notre Dame 10, Davenport West 0

Clear Creek-Amana 2, Regina Catholic 1

Council Bluffs Jefferson 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Pella Christian 0

Marion 14, Monticello 0

Marquette Catholic 4, Anamosa 2

Missouri Valley 2, Logan-Magnolia 0

Mount Pleasant 5, Keokuk 0

Panorama 10, Clarke 0

Sioux City West 3, Denison-Schleswig 2, OT

Spencer 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

St. Albert 7, Harlan 0

Underwood 10, Riverside 0

Unity Christian 5, Spirit Lake 1

Western Christian 6, Sioux Center 0

Prep boys

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Dubuque Senior 1, PKs

AREA

Hudson United 6, Clear Lake 2

STATE

Denison-Schleswig 4, Kuemper Catholic 2

Des Moines Lincoln 10, Fort Dodge 0

Greene County 6, PCM, Monroe 0

Harlan 1, Glenwood 0

Lewis Central 2, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Mason City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1

Nevada 4, ADM 3

North Polk 11, Boone 1

North Scott 3, Davenport Assumption 0

Sioux Center 1, Western Christian 0, PKs

Spencer 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 2, OT

Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 2, Unity Christian 0

