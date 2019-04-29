Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 2, Marshalltown 0
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 11, Grand View Christian 1
Denver 13, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0
STATE
ADM 5, Nevada 0
Bishop Heelan 1, Lewis Central 0
Burlington Notre Dame 10, Davenport West 0
Clear Creek-Amana 2, Regina Catholic 1
Council Bluffs Jefferson 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Pella Christian 0
Marion 14, Monticello 0
Marquette Catholic 4, Anamosa 2
Missouri Valley 2, Logan-Magnolia 0
Mount Pleasant 5, Keokuk 0
Panorama 10, Clarke 0
Sioux City West 3, Denison-Schleswig 2, OT
Spencer 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
St. Albert 7, Harlan 0
Underwood 10, Riverside 0
Unity Christian 5, Spirit Lake 1
Western Christian 6, Sioux Center 0
Prep boys
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Dubuque Senior 1, PKs
AREA
Hudson United 6, Clear Lake 2
STATE
Denison-Schleswig 4, Kuemper Catholic 2
Des Moines Lincoln 10, Fort Dodge 0
Greene County 6, PCM, Monroe 0
Harlan 1, Glenwood 0
Lewis Central 2, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Mason City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Nevada 4, ADM 3
North Polk 11, Boone 1
North Scott 3, Davenport Assumption 0
Sioux Center 1, Western Christian 0, PKs
Spencer 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 2, OT
Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 2, Unity Christian 0
