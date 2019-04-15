clip art soccer

Prep boys

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 10, Charles City 0

AREA

Hudson United 5, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0

STATE

AHSTW 4, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Ames 4, Mason City 0

Bettendorf 5, Burlington 0

Council Bluffs Lincoln 10, Riverside 0

Fort Madison 2, Mount Pleasant 1

Glenwood 2, Atlantic 0

Greene County 3, Harlan 0

Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 2, 2 OTs

Lewis Central 5, Underwood 0

Marshalltown 5, Newton 1

Mediapolis 3, Keokuk 2

Mid-Prairie 4, Monticello 3

North Scott 3, Davenport North 2

Sioux Center 3, Spencer 2 (OT)

Storm Lake 2, Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 0

Urbandale 1, Valley, West Des Moines 0, PKs

Prep girls

METRO

Decorah 2, Waterloo 1, SO

Waterloo Columbus 2, Denver 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Decorah 2, Waterloo 1

Cedar Rapids Washington 1, Iowa City West 0

Western Dubuque 11, Bellevue Marquette 1

Iowa City High 4, Davenport North 0

AREA

Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Center Point-Urbana 0

STATE

Benton 2, Solon 0

Bishop Heelan 3, St. Albert 2

Burlington Notre Dame 2, Holy Trinity 1

Carlisle 10, Boone 0

Carroll 3, East Sac County 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 8, Grinnell 0

Des Moines Christian 2, Des Moines North 1

Harlan 8, Greene County 1

Knoxville 1, Chariton 0

Spencer 11, Sioux Center 0

Spirit Lake 3, Storm Lake 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments