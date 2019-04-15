Prep boys
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 10, Charles City 0
AREA
Hudson United 5, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0
STATE
AHSTW 4, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Ames 4, Mason City 0
Bettendorf 5, Burlington 0
Council Bluffs Lincoln 10, Riverside 0
Fort Madison 2, Mount Pleasant 1
Glenwood 2, Atlantic 0
Greene County 3, Harlan 0
Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 2, 2 OTs
Lewis Central 5, Underwood 0
Marshalltown 5, Newton 1
Mediapolis 3, Keokuk 2
Mid-Prairie 4, Monticello 3
North Scott 3, Davenport North 2
Sioux Center 3, Spencer 2 (OT)
Storm Lake 2, Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 0
Urbandale 1, Valley, West Des Moines 0, PKs
Prep girls
METRO
Decorah 2, Waterloo 1, SO
Waterloo Columbus 2, Denver 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Decorah 2, Waterloo 1
Cedar Rapids Washington 1, Iowa City West 0
Western Dubuque 11, Bellevue Marquette 1
Iowa City High 4, Davenport North 0
AREA
Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Center Point-Urbana 0
STATE
Benton 2, Solon 0
Bishop Heelan 3, St. Albert 2
Burlington Notre Dame 2, Holy Trinity 1
Carlisle 10, Boone 0
Carroll 3, East Sac County 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 8, Grinnell 0
Des Moines Christian 2, Des Moines North 1
Harlan 8, Greene County 1
Knoxville 1, Chariton 0
Spencer 11, Sioux Center 0
Spirit Lake 3, Storm Lake 0
