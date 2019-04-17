Prep girls
METRO
Columbus 2, Iowa City Regina 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1
STATE
Sioux City Heelan 2, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Prep boys
IAHSSCA rankings
Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 5-0, 2. Ankeny Centennial 7-1, 3. Iowa City West 4-1, 4. Iowa City High 3-1, 5. Ankeny 4-3, 6. West Des Moines Valley 5-2, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 5-1, 8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1, 9. Pleasant Valley 5-1, 10. Bettendorf 2-1, 11. Johnston 3-2, 12. West Des Moines Dowling 6-1, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-2, 14. Urbandale 7-2, 15. Davenport North 8-1, 16. Ames 3-1.
Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-0, 2. Marion 3-0, 3. Storm Lake 4-0, 4. Perry 3-0, 5. Pella 5-1, 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 5-1, 7. Hudson United 5-0, 8. Gilbert 6-0, 9. ADM 4-2, 10. Newton 5-1, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 2-1, 12. Norwalk 4-4, 13. Denison-Schleswig 3-2, 14. Grinnell-BGM 2-1, 15. Bondurant-Farrar 5-1, 16. Iowa City Liberty 2-2.
Class 1A -- 1. Iowa City Regina 3-2, 2. Dyersville Beckman 4-1, 3. North Dame/West Burlington 7-1, 4. Solon 8-3, 5. Waterloo Columbus 3-0, 6. Creston 5-0, 7. Iowa Mennonite 3-1, 8. West Liberty 3-1, 9. Greene County 4-0, 10. Center Point-Urbana 3-0, 11. Nevada 2-2, 12. Treynor 3-1, 13. Williamsburg 2-2, 14. Vinton-Shellsburg 3-1, 15. Western Christian 4-0, 16. Benton Community 2-3.
