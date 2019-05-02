clip art soccer

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 16, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 0

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 5, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 1

Dyersville Beckman 2, Independence 1

Denver 10, Anamosa 0

Union Community 5, Decorah 0

STATE

Boone 2, Grand View Christian 0

Burlington 5, Fort Madison 1

Center Point-Urbana 5, Benton 0

Creston 8, Riverside 0

Des Moines Christian 2, Collins-Maxwell 0

Gilbert 5, Perry 1

Knoxville 3, Carlisle 1

Maquoketa 2, South Tama 0

Marion 10, West Delaware 0

Mount Vernon 3, Clear Creek-Amana 2

Nodaway Valley 3, Atlantic 2

Oskaloosa 3, Fairfield 2

Sioux Center 1, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sioux City North 2, Denison-Schleswig 0

Spencer 2, Western Christian 0

Spirit Lake 5, West Sioux 2

Tri-Center 8, Logan-Magnolia 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 10, Central DeWitt 1

IGHSAU rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 8-1, 2. West Des Moines Valley 7-2, 3. Ankeny 9-2, 4. Linn-Mar 10-0, 5. West Des Moines Dowling 6-1, 6. Ankeny Centennial 7-3, 7. Council Bluffs Lincoln 8-2, 8. Bettendorf 7-3, 9. Pleasant Valley 7-3, 10. Johnston 2-3, 11. Iowa City High 6-2, 12. Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-2, 13. Muscatine 5-4, 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-3, 15. Ames 3-4.

Class 2A -- 1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 8-2, 2. Marion 8-0, 3. Pella 8-1, 4. ADM 8-1, 5. Spencer 11-0, 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-3, 7. Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1, 8. Norwalk 9-2, 9. Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville 9-2, 10. North Scott 7-4, 11. Dallas Center-Grimes 8-2, 12. Bondurant-Farrar 6-3, 13. Winterset 8-3, 14. Mount Pleasant 8-1, 15. Mount Vernon 7-3.

Class 1A -- 1. Davenport Assumption 8-0, 2. Sioux City Heelan 7-3, 3. Center Point-Urbana 7-2, 4. Union Community 6-1, 5. Gilbert 8-0, 6. Treynor 7-2, 7. North Polk 7-2, 8. Nevada 7-3, 9. Holy Trinity 7-4, 10. Pella Christian 6-3, 11. Panorama 6-1, 12. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-3, 13. Waterloo Columbus 6-2, 14. Western Christian 8-1, 15. Hudson 3-2.

Prep boys

AREA

Decorah 2, Postville 1

Grinnell-BGM 3, Hudson United 1

Nevada 6, Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR 1

STATE

Ankeny Centennial 3, Des Moines Hoover 1

Benton Community 1, Center Point-Urbana 0

Clear Creek-Amana 6, Mount Vernon-Lisbon 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Perry 1

Fort Dodge 2, East Sac County 1

Glenwood 8, Treynor 0

Knoxville 4, Carlisle 1

Mediapolis 3, Highland, Riverside 2, OT

Mount Pleasant 2, Fort Madison 1

North Polk 2, Ballard 0

Regina, Iowa City 5, Iowa Mennonite 0

Sioux Center 5, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

West Sioux 3, Spirit Lake Park-Okoboji 1

Western Christian 4, Spencer 1

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A -- 1. Waukee 11-0, 2. Iowa City West 8-1, 3. Iowa City High 7-1, 4. Pleasant Valley 9-1, 5. Ankeny Centennial 10-2, 6. Urbandale 11-2, 7. Ankeny 6-4, 8. West Des Moines Valley 10-3, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairei 6-3, 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2, 11. Bettendorf 5-2, 12. Des Moines Lincoln 7-2, 13. Cedar Rapids Washington 5-5, 14. West Des Moines Dowling 7-4, 15. Marshalltown 7-1, 16. Des Moines Hoover 7-3.

Class 2A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-1, 2. Marion 7-0, 3. Perry 6-0, 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-2, 5. Storm Lake 9-1, 6. Gilbert 8-1, 7. Hudson United 9-1, 8. Norwalk 6-5, 9. Dubuque Wahlert 6-2, 10. Grinnell-BGM 5-1, 11. ADM 8-3, 12. Newton 8-3, 13. Pella 6-4, 14. Denison-Schleswig 7-3, 15. Clear Creek-Amana 7-2, 16. Bondurant-Farrar 6-4.

Class 1A -- 1. Waterloo Columbus 8-2, 2. Iowa City Regina 7-3, 3. Notre Dame/West Burlington 9-1, 4. Solon 11-3, 5. Iowa Mennonite 6-1, 6. Greene County 7-1, 7. Western Christian 7-1, 8. AHSTW 9-0, 9. Dyersville Beckman 5-5, 10. Center Point-Urbana 5-2, 11. Nevada 5-3, 12. Creston 5-1, 13. Treynor 8-2, 14. Vinton-Shellsburg 5-3, 15. (tie) North Polk 6-2, West Liberty 3-5.

